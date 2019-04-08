no.jazzfest1stfriday.042818.001.JPG

Festival-goers wait outside the gates before Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La., Friday, April 27, 2018.

When Widespread Panic replaces Fleetwood Mac at Jazz Fest on May 2, admission will no longer be day-specific, Jazz Fest officials announced Monday afternoon.

Widespread Panic is the third band to fill the headliner slot for that day so far this year after a number of health-issed sidelined other performers.

May 2 ticketholders will soon get a notification from Ticketmaster about their options. They can either use the ticket for any day of the second weekend of Jazz Fest or receive a full refund.

The second Thursday will also become another Locals Thursday, meaning that Louisiana residents with a valid ID can buy up to two tickets for $50 each rather than $75 at the gate.

