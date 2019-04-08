When Widespread Panic replaces Fleetwood Mac at Jazz Fest on May 2, admission will no longer be day-specific, Jazz Fest officials announced Monday afternoon.

Widespread Panic is the third band to fill the headliner slot for that day so far this year after a number of health-issed sidelined other performers.

May 2 ticketholders will soon get a notification from Ticketmaster about their options. They can either use the ticket for any day of the second weekend of Jazz Fest or receive a full refund.

The second Thursday will also become another Locals Thursday, meaning that Louisiana residents with a valid ID can buy up to two tickets for $50 each rather than $75 at the gate.

+2 Widespread Panic replaces Fleetwood Mac for new 'Locals Thursday' at Jazz Fest Moving swiftly, producers of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest have booked a replacement for the replacement headliner on May 2: Widespread Panic.

This report will be updated.