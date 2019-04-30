Acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter has cancelled his upcoming appearances at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Prine was scheduled to headline the Blues Tent on Saturday, May 4. He was also slated to sit down with author Tom Piazza for an interview at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage on Sunday, May 5.
A tweet from Jazz Fest quoted Prine's management: "After a routine medical procedure, his doctor has advised him he needs to extend his recovery time."
Guitarist Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio will replace Prine at the Blues Tent on Saturday.
The 72-year-old Prine wasn't on Jazz Fest's initial talent release in January. He was added to the list a month later. He now joins several other 2019 Jazz Fest cancellations, including the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac (who was to have replaced the Stones) and Jerry Lee Lewis.