On Thursday, New Orleans Jazz Fest officials announced how tickets will be refunded for the Thursday, May 2 date which was scheduled to include a performance by the Rolling Stones.

Last weekend it was announced the Stones would be postponing their latest tour as Mick Jagger sought medical treatment.

Below is each kind of Rolling Stones-related Jazz Fest ticket sold and information on how refunds will be distributed, according to officials.

General refund info

-- All General Admission tickets for May 2 will be refunded in full

-- Ticketholders will receive their refunds at their initial point of purchase (i.e. orders on Ticketmaster.com will be refunded by Ticketmaster; orders purchased via a third party must seek refund from the third party; and Superdome/Smoothie King purchases will be refunded at Smoothie King Center)

General Admission Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster

-- You do not need to do anything. Ticketmaster will automatically process your refund and you will see the funds in your account in 7-10 days.

General Admission Tickets purchased at Superdome or Smoothie King Center

-- Tickets purchased at the Superdome or Smoothie King Center can be returned for a full refund of the purchase price, including fees.

-- Please Note: Refunds at Smoothie King Center will begin on Wednesday, April 10

-- Refund Box Office Location: Smoothie King Center

-- Refund Box Office Hours: Monday – Friday / 9 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday, April 13 ONLY: 10 am – 5 pm

-- Only tickets purchased from Smoothie King/Dome will be refunded at this location

-- Purchaser must bring ALL tickets to be refunded with them

-- Tickets will be refunded for the full purchase amount, including fees

-- If tickets were purchased with CASH, the refund will be given in CASH

-- If tickets were purchased with a credit card, the refund will be issued back to the credit card used to purchase the tickets. The original credit card used MUST be presented along with the tickets to receive this refund. NO Cash refunds will be given to purchases made with a credit card.

-- Only May 2 day-specific tickets are refundable

2nd Weekend VIP Packages purchased through Ticketmaster

-- 2nd Weekend VIP Packages are still valid for all 4 days. Due to the Rolling Stones cancellation, these VIP ticketholders will be rebated a portion of their ticket price. You will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your rebate details. You do not need to do anything. Your rebate will automatically process, and you will see the funds in your account in 7-10 days.

"Rolling Stones Thursday" is now "Fleetwood Mac Thursday" as the rock band was announced Thursday as the new headliner for the second Thursday of the festival.

Fleetwood Mac will play the Acura Stage during the festival's 50th anniversary on Thursday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets will cost $75.

Click here for updated cubes.