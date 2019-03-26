You've got another chance to snag tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Festival. But they'll cost you.

During a press conference Tuesday at the Fair Grounds to kick off the month-long countdown to the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest, producer Quint Davis announced that additional tickets for "Rolling Stones Thursday," May 2, will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, nojazzfest.com and, while supplies last, at the Smoothie King Center box office.

Those tickets are $250 plus service charges.

The festival previously sold out its initial release of tickets for the Rolling Stones day at the festival, priced at $185.

Prices for tickets for the other seven days at the Fair Grounds have also increased from the initial "early-bird" price.

In addition to the single-day May 2 tickets, the festival has also made available some VIP packages for the second weekend, which include admission on Rolling Stones Thursday.

The initial release of VIP tickets for the second weekend sold out, with sales driven in large part by excitement over the Rolling Stones. Those VIP packages, as well as single-day Rolling Stones tickets, have been selling for well above face value on various secondary ticket market web sites.

Given the popularity of the Rolling Stones, Jazz Fest's producers decided to limit the number of tickets sold for that day. This is the first time in the modern history of Jazz Fest that daily admission at the Fair Grounds has been capped.

Davis has said attendance that day is limited to an amount that can "fit comfortably" on the field and in the bleachers in front of the Acura Stage. The festival has not said how many tickets will be sold for that day; one source placed the number at approximately 47,000.

Patrons may not bring chairs, tarp or blankets to Jazz Fest on Rolling Stones Thursday, to maximize standing-room-only capacity at the Acura Stage. Only foldable stools/seats without backs or side arms, or medical devices with a folding seat/stool, will be allowed in designated areas.

An in-person Rolling Stones ticket pre-sale for Louisiana residents in January at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome drew thousands of locals, many of whom camped out overnight. Each person with a valid ID could purchase a maximum of two tickets.

The remaining tickets in what turned out to be the initial release sold out the following day when they went on-sale via Ticketmaster.

The other stages on the Fair Grounds will go silent when the Stones start up at the Acura Stage at 5 p.m. They're slated for a two-hour set.