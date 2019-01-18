Diana Ross, the legendary voice of the Supremes, has joined the roster of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest, producers announced Friday.

She is slated to perform on the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest's second Saturday, May 4.

This will be the first appearance by Ross at what is formally the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. She will celebrate her 75th birthday this year.

Other acts slated for May 4 at the Fair Grounds include the Dave Matthews Band, Pitbull, Aaron Neville, Galactic, Tank & the Bangas, Big Freedia and Shirley Caesar.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, who were previously scheduled to perform that day, have now dropped off the bill.