The sky fell for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend. Now the sun is starting to peek through the clouds.

News that the Rolling Stones had postponed their 2019 tour and canceled a much-anticipated appearance at Jazz Fest on May 2 stunned fans. It no doubt also stunned festival producer Quint Davis, who had spent years courting the Stones camp.

The cancellation was beyond his control. Reports surfaced Monday that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 75, needs surgery to replace a heart valve.

The diagnosis apparently caught him by surprise: He and his bandmates were already in Florida for rehearsals ahead of the tour’s scheduled kick-off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on April 20. Paparazzi photographed Jagger and guitarists Ron Wood and Keith Richards at the beach in Miami over the weekend.

Now that the shock has worn off, it's time to figure out what happens next. Following a Saturday morning announcement that “details about the festival’s May 2 music lineup will be announced as soon as they are finalized,” the Jazz Fest office has released no more information.

Additional information likely won't be forthcoming until everything – the revamped May 2 schedule, the new Acura Stage headliner, the logistics of ticket refunds – is locked in.

There are a lot of moving parts. Suffice to say, Davis and company are working on it. It’s to their advantage to finalize and announce the new plan as soon as possible, if only to shut down the rumors and speculation.

The festival, I suspect, will do the right thing regarding refunds. The goal is not to rip people off. If for no other reason, that’s bad business. Happy patrons come back to the Fair Grounds year after year. Unhappy patrons don’t.

All that said, fans should temper their expectations about who will “replace” the Rolling Stones.

Quite simply, no equivalent replacement exists. Given their history, hits and legend, the Stones at this point stand alone, a category unto themselves.

That’s why booking them for the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest was such a big deal. And that’s why the festival structured an entire day around the Stones’ appearance, and charged a premium ticket price that day.

So what do I think will happen?

Originally, the other stages at the Fair Grounds were to shut down at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, ahead of the Stones’ 5 p.m. start time. But those other stages’ schedules included legitimate headliners: Tom Jones at the Gentilly Stage, Ziggy Marley at the Congo Square Stage, Mavis Staples in the Blues Tent, etc.

Those acts will likely be pushed back later in the day to the time when headliners normally perform, around 5:30 p.m. The festival will either extend everybody’s performance times, or add another local act to each stage earlier in the day, to flesh out the schedule.

That leaves the small matter of needing a new headliner for the main Acura Stage, in the slot the Stones were to have occupied.

Booking a Jazz Fest headliner is not as easy as ordering a pizza. Davis can’t simply pick up the phone and suddenly make, say, Bruce Springsteen materialize at the Fair Grounds.

Booking big acts boils down to three factors: availability, appropriateness and affordability.

A band like Metallica might be available – they famously filled in for Green Day at the last minute for the 2012 Voodoo Experience – but Metallica is way too heavy for Jazz Fest.

Springsteen and U2 are both top-tier artists who are familiar with Jazz Fest. Springsteen is a Jazz Fest veteran, and Bono gave Davis a shout-out from the stage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last year.

But neither U2 nor Springsteen planS to be on tour this spring. Artists at that level – essentially self-contained corporations – generally plan tours many months in advance.

Robert Plant has made clear, repeatedly, that no amount of money would make him reunite with the other surviving members of Led Zeppelin. If you were hoping to see such a reunion at Jazz Fest – and a reunited Led Zep would certainly qualify as a Stones-level replacement – forget it. It's not happening.

Bob Seger was on the initial talent list Jazz Fest released in January, only to quickly drop off. He’s playing in Houston on May 2, so he’s not available to fill in for the Stones.

But other acts are.

Jazz Fest has made last-minute adjustments in the past. Aretha Franklin canceled in 2010 the day before she was slated to headline the Acura Stage. By chance, Earth Wind and Fire was booked at a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino that same weekend, so they were able to add a show at Jazz Fest.

That the Stones dropped out a month in advance gives Davis and his team more time to figure out what to do. This scenario is far less problematic than a rain-out would have been.

They’ll likely wind up with a totally respectable headliner, the sort of arena-level act that would headline the festival on a normal day. It won’t be a blockbuster day, but the retooled May 2 schedule will probably turn out to be solid, especially for a Thursday, which is typically a more low-key day anyway.

Bottom line: It won’t be “Rolling Stones Thursday.” But it will still be Jazz Fest.