Eighteen days before the opening of the 1974 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, a fire destroyed rhythm & blues piano legend Professor Longhair’s home.
In one of its first major philanthropic efforts, the nonprofit foundation that owns the festival organized a benefit concert for Longhair at the Warehouse, the fabled brick venue along the Mississippi River. The April 22, 1974 event featured a who’s who of New Orleans musicians in their prime: Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, the Meters, Earl King, Ernie K-Doe, Snooks Eaglin, the Wild Magnolias, Tommy Ridgley, Benny Spellman, Earl Turbinton, Willie Tee & the Gaturs, and Longhair himself.
The concert was recorded on multi-track tapes. For decades, the tapes sat in the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s archives, unheard.
But on Wednesday (April 24), WWOZ 90.7 FM will broadcast highlights from what’s known as the “Fire Benefit.” The excerpts are scheduled to air during George Ingmire’s “New Orleans Music Show” around 1 p.m. Central Time.
The "Fire Benefit" tapes have, over the years, taken on an almost mythic quality among hardcore fans of classic New Orleans music.
“I heard about these tapes long before I actually got to hear any of them,” said Dave Ankers, WWOZ’s director of content. “And then when you hear them, you realize the performances are stunning. And they've been sitting around unheard for over 40 years.
“It’s one of the jewels in the crown of the archive. The number of major artists who were involved is staggering, and they're all sharing one stage on one evening.”
WWOZ has partnered with the foundation’s archive to showcase “lost” recordings in the run-up to the 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which opens at the Fair Grounds on Thursday.
The station’s “Jazz Fest at 50: Opening the Vaults” series is, said Ankers, “a celebration of Jazz Fest, 'OZ-style, bringing you amazing stuff you can't hear anywhere else, often with a musician or show host giving you descriptions of what it was like to be at this show or that show, like John Boutte in 2006, or Champion Jack Dupree in 1990.
“And sharing the 'Fire Benefit' on the air is just really great radio.”