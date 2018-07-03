The ultimate “Girls Trip” gets underway this weekend.
The 2018 Essence Festival takes over the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Friday through Sunday. A raunchy journey to New Orleans for Essence was the dramatic element that set the hit 2017 comedy “Girls Trip” in motion. One of its stars, the multitalented Queen Latifah, will make her debut as an Essence performer on Saturday.
The 24th edition of the annual celebration of urban contemporary music, presented by the publishers of Essence magazine, features several old friends of the festival, as well as fresh faces.
The closing act on Friday is a “special curation” by hip-hop ensemble and “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” house band The Roots featuring Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, both of whom have delivered well-received sets at Essence over the years.
The opening night roster also features Snoop Dogg, Miguel, Ledisi and Doug E. Fresh, the main stage’s “musical emcee,” who will be joined by veteran New Orleans rapper Mia X.
Friday night options in the four “superlounges” on the Dome’s club level include Kelly Price’s "For The Love of R&B" showcase with Keke Wyatt and Vaughn Willis, plus MC Lyte, Lloyd and H.E.R.
Saturday’s closer is Mary J. Blige, an Essence festival favorite and signature artist. She's headlined multiple times over the past decade, including in 2015 and 2017. She’s preceded by Queen Latifah’s “Ladies First” showcase featuring Missy Elliott, Remy Ma, MC Lyte and Nikki D. Rounding out the main stage are Atlanta-based contemporary R&B girl group Xscape and Doug E. Fresh joined by V. Bozeman.
Saturday night superlounge acts include Serani, Daniel Caesar and Idris Elba.
Janet Jackson closes down the festival on Sunday. Her 2010 performance at Essence featured hologram special effects, intense choreographed routines and an S&M-themed PG-13 segment, as well as a sampling of hits from throughout her career.
She’s preceded on the main stage by Fantasia, the powerhouse “American Idol” wailer who has previously brought down the house at Essence, and Teddy Riley’s New Jack Swing Experience featuring SWV, Blackstreet and Guy. Doug E. Fresh’s special guest on Sunday is Ashanti.
The closing night superlounge schedule features New Orleans favorites DJ Jubilee and Big Freedia, as well as Ro James and Louis York.
Comic Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," will return as the main stage emcee for the second consecutive year.
If all goes according to plan, Wood shouldn’t have to contend with any drama of the sort that Xscape and Elliott instigated at past Essence Fests.
Xscape released only three albums in the 1990s before disbanding. But those albums yielded the enduring hits “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” “Feels So Good” and “Who Can I Run To.”
The four women of Xscape kicked off their 2017 reunion tour at last summer's Essence. But they were booked in a superlounge rather than on the main stage. The result was a crush of frustrated fans as fire officials and police closed off access to the overcrowded lounge.
The group returned to New Orleans as part of its "Great Xscape" tour for a sold-out show at the Smoothie King Center on Dec. 28. They're back at Essence again this weekend — on the main stage.
Missy Elliott, the groundbreaking rapper and producer, previously starred in one of the more unusual sequence of events in the history of Essence. She was booked in 2015 for one of her only performances that year. But her show was plagued by technical difficulties, and she wasted copious amounts of time bantering, introducing lesser-known guest artists and roaming around the Dome’s floor.
As her set ran slightly overtime, the festival’s production crew cut the power to Elliott’s microphone, abruptly ending the performance.
However, later that night following headliner Usher, Elliott returned to the stage with Essence President Michelle Ebanks to apologize to fans for not being allowed to say goodbye earlier. The Essence organization later issued an apology to Elliott for pulling the plug on her show.
This time around, Elliott will be part of a revue-style presentation starring Queen Latifah. Elliott, MC Lyte and Remy Ma will likely perform a handful of songs apiece. In all likelihood, Elliott’s microphone won’t get cut off.
In addition to the three nights of ticketed concerts at the Dome, Essence includes four days of empowerment seminars, panels and product presentations at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Admission to the convention center events is free but, in a change this year, attendees must register in advance via the Essence website.
The nightly capacity of the Superdome for Essence is 45,000. Total attendance for the three nights of Dome concerts in 2017 was approximately 90,000, an increase from 2016.
Advance ticket sales have reportedly been even stronger this year. Many women, it seems, want to take a “Girls Trip” of their own.
ESSENCE FESTIVAL MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE (subject to change)
FRIDAY
7 p.m. Ledisi
7:45 p.m. Miguel
9 p.m. Snoop Dogg
10 p.m. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott in a special curation by The Roots
SATURDAY
7 p.m. Doug E. Fresh with V. Bozeman
7:45 p.m. Xscape
8:40 p.m. Queen Latifah presents “Ladies First” featuring Missy Elliott, Remy Ma, MC Lyte and Nikki D
10:10 p.m. Mary J. Blige
SUNDAY
7 p.m. Doug E. Fresh with Ashanti
7:45 p.m. Teddy Riley’s New Jack Swing with SWV, Blackstreet and Guy
9:55 p.m. Fantasia
10:40 p.m. Janet Jackson