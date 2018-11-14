Does a kerfuffle over the WWOZ Brass Pass program hint that something very special, and very different, is on tap for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival?

WWOZ's Brass Passes, sold by the community radio station as a fundraiser, traditionally grant admission to every day of the festival. Normally, that's seven days.

But on Nov. 9, Jazz Fest’s producers made a surprise announcement about the addition of an eighth day — Thursday, April 25 — to the 2019 schedule.

WWOZ subsequently sent an email to supporters who had already bought a 2019 Brass Pass. The email stated that passes would be good for only seven, not eight, days of the upcoming Jazz Fest: the four-day first weekend and Friday through Sunday of the second weekend, May 3-5.

Brass Passes won't be valid on the fest’s second Thursday, May 2. Tickets for that day, the email said, "will be available in December."

That didn’t sit well with some buyers, who believe the exclusion violates the spirit of the Brass Pass. As one fan put it, “The Brass Pass is about freedom and not having to plan, because the entire festival is open to you."

WWOZ is part of the extended Jazz Fest family. The station’s broadcast license is held by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit that owns Jazz Fest and contracts with Quint Davis’ Festival Productions and AEG to produce it.

But Jazz Fest's intention to add an extra day was a closely guarded secret. WWOZ general manager Beth Arroyo Utterback said she didn’t know until Festival Productions released the information to the public last week.

“We found out at the same time everybody else did,” Utterback said. “We weren’t trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes.”

The Jazz & Heritage Foundation allows WWOZ to sell 3,000 Brass Passes annually, a significant source of revenue for the station. This year’s price is $600.

Because some passes were sold before the extra festival day was announced, WWOZ is offering refunds to anyone who already bought a pass. But, Utterback said, with all the perks of a fully transferable Brass Pass — seven days of admission, in and out privileges, access to the WWOZ Hospitality tent on the Fair Grounds — “we hope people realize it’s still a great deal.”

And it wasn’t WWOZ’s decision to invalidate the passes for the second Thursday, Utterback said: “We didn’t have any control over it.”

That mandate apparently came from Festival Productions. The big question is why.

For the 2018 Jazz Fest, the second weekend’s Thursday was designated “Locals’ Thursday.” Louisiana residents could buy a discounted ticket for only $50.

For the 2019 festival, Festival Productions has moved “Locals’ Thursday” to the first weekend.

Which begs the question — what’s up with that second Thursday? Why is it no longer “Locals’ Thursday,” and why is it not part of the Brass Pass deal?

Maybe the festival has something else planned for that day. Something major, with a “wow factor” worthy of the 50th anniversary of a festival that serves up wow factors on a regular basis.

Rumors are flying about who and what that might be.

Perhaps the festival has booked a legendary, enormously popular rock ‘n’ roll band that has never performed at Jazz Fest. Let’s call this hypothetical band the Strolling Bones.

If the Strolling Bones normally headline stadiums, they’d draw way too many people to the Fair Grounds on a normal day of Jazz Fest.

But what if this won’t be a normal day at Jazz Fest?

Quint Davis and his team have never shied away from shaking things up. In recent years, they’ve added big green bleachers to the Acura and Congo Square fields, an extensive VIP ticketing program and no-chair zones near the big stages.

It wouldn't be surprising if they've planned something even more dramatic for the 50th anniversary.

Maybe they’ll throw out the script entirely. Maybe this special day will involve a premium ticket price and/or limited admission, and a radically different, eye-popping music lineup capped off by the Strolling Bones.

If so, excluding Brass Passes for that day would make sense.

And in this scenario, the new, opening Thursday looks like a way to preserve seven “normal” days of Jazz Fest, as well as the discounted “Locals’ Thursday.”

Festival Productions’ Nov. 9 announcement also stated that Jazz Fest’s talent lineup will be unveiled in December. In recent years, the reveal has been in January.

Fast-tracking the talent announcement is another indication that it’s going to be big.

Bring on the Strolling Bones.