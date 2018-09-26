The 2018 Gretna Heritage Festival boils down to funnel cakes, fair rides and Foreigner.
The 24th edition of the sprawling festival takes over 25 square blocks of Old Gretna along the Mississippi riverfront Friday through Sunday for what amounts to a mini-state fair.
The family-friendly event greets patrons with a gauntlet of midway-style game booths featuring a plethora of stuffed animal prizes and an assortment of carnival rides that includes the spin-until-you’re-sick variety and a Ferris wheel.
There’s a German beer garden and an “Italian village.” Food trucks and food booths will serve everything from bacon-wrapped shrimp to rabbit po-boys.
But for many, the main calling card is the music, presented on multiple stages. The Gretna Fest roster has generally favored classic rock, country, vintage R&B and local favorites. This year is no exception.
Friday is disco/R&B night. The Village People will close down the Main Stage on the river batture with an hour-long set starting at 9:15 p.m.
Originally assembled by a French-born producer to perform songs he’d written and hired Victor Willis to sing, the Village People became disco-era icons. Styled to represent masculine archetypes — cowboy, construction worker, sailor, biker, policeman, the latter played by Willis — they notched a string of huge hits in the late 1970s, including “In the Navy,” “Macho Man” and the enduringly popular audience participation anthem “Y.M.C.A.”
Preceding the Village People on the main Gretna Fest stage on Friday are fellow disco veterans Sister Sledge, plus R&B vocal group Color Me Badd and gravelly voiced rapper Tone Loc, best known for the hits “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”
Saturday is Rock Night at Gretna Fest, headlined by the current incarnation of Foreigner. Founding guitarist/songwriter/producer Mick Jones is the sole remaining member from the band’s late 1970s to mid-‘80s heyday, when “Cold As Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Dirty White Boy” dominated FM rock radio. At Gretna Fest, the Mandeville High School choir is slated to join Foreigner for the band’s gospel-tinged ballad “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
Night Ranger opens the main stage Saturday at 5 p.m. The band's first two albums in the early 1980s, “Dawn Patrol” and “Midnight Madness,” yielded a string of pop-metal MTV favorites: “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “Rock in America,” “When You Close Your Eyes” and “Sister Christian.” Original bassist/vocalist Jack Blades, drummer/vocalist Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis still anchor the roster.
Gin Blossoms occupy the middle slot on Saturday. Hailing from Tempe, Arizona, the Gin Blossoms broke out with its 1992 debut “New Miserable Experience.” The melodic modern rock singles “Hey Jealousy,” “Found Out About You” and “Until I Fall Away” all became radio staples. In June, the Gin Blossoms released its sixth studio album, “Mixed Reality.”
Gretna Fest winds down Sunday with country music. Michael Ray is up first at noon, followed by Lee Ann Womack at 2:15 p.m. and closer Montgomery Gentry from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
As Montgomery Gentry, Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery spent nearly 20 years churning out a sturdy Kentucky hybrid of country and Southern rock. In September 2017, Montgomery died in a helicopter crash at age 50. He and Gentry had mostly finished recording their ninth studio album, “Here’s To You,” which was released in February. Gentry continues to tour under the Montgomery Gentry name.
On Sunday, Gretna Fest also features a trio of tribute bands paying homage to the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Elton John on the festival’s Riverfront Stage.
Daily Gretna Fest ticket prices increased by $10 this year. A daily ticket is $30 plus Ticketmaster fees in advance, or $35 at the gate. A daily ticket does not allow re-entry onto the grounds, except with the purchase of an additional $5 wristband.
A three-day weekend pass, which is good for re-entry, is $77.50 plus fees in advance, or $90 at the gate — a $30 increase over 2017.
A three-day VIP weekend pass, which includes a “special seating area” at the main stage as well as food and drink, is $450.
Children 12 and under are admitted to the festival for free.
Got to www.gretnafest.com for information.
2018 GRETNA HERITAGE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
Main Stage
5:30-6 p.m. Tone Loc
6:15-7:15 p.m. Color Me Badd
7:45-8:45 p.m. Sister Sledge
9:15-10:15 p.m. Village People
Riverfront Stage
3:30-5 p.m. Paris Ave
5:30-7 p.m. The Mulligan Brothers
7:30-9 p.m. Cowboy Mouth
Market Stage
4:30-6 p.m. MJ and the Redeemers
6:30-8 p.m. Mothership: Led Zepplin Tribute
8:30-10 p.m. Chee Weez
Italian Village Stage
5:30-7 p.m. Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings
7:30-9 p.m. David Cook & the Yat Pack
Gattuso’s Restaurant
4-6 p.m. Randy Jackson of Zebra
6:30-8 p.m. Da Rockits
8:30-10:15 p.m. Flowtribe
10:30-midnight Sabotage
SATURDAY, SEPT. 29
Main Stage
5-6:30 p.m. Night Ranger
7:30-9:00 p.m. Gin Blossoms
10-11:30 p.m. Foreigner
Riverfront Stage
1:30-3 p.m. Bro Vanity Project
3:30-5 p.m. The Fortifiers
5:30-7 p.m. Foret Tradition
7:30-9 p.m. Amanda Shaw
Market Stage
2:45-4:15 p.m. Perfect Love featuring Rachel Fleetwood
4:45-6:15 p.m. Them Ol' Ghosts
6:45-8:15 p.m. Al "Lil Fats" Jackson
9-10:30 p.m. Rockin' Dopsie Jr
Italian Village Stage
2-3:30 p.m. Carlo Ditta
4-5:30 p.m. Uptown Phunk
6-7:30 p.m. Louisiana Spice
8-9:30 p.m. Flipside
Gattuso’s Restaurant
1-2:30 p.m. Andy Hymel's School of Music
3-4 p.m. Pocket Aces Brass Band
4:30-6 p.m. Sgt. Pepper’s Beatles Tribute Band
6:30-8 p.m. The Old Barstools
8:30-10 p.m. The Sheik
10:30-midnight Big Six Brass Band
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
Main Stage
Noon-1:30 p.m. Michael Ray
2:15-3:45 p.m. Lee Ann Womack
4:30-6:00 p.m. Montgomery Gentry
Riverfront Stage
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rock N Roll Circus: Tribute To The Rolling Stones
1:30-3 p.m. New Orleans Beatles Festival featuring Chuck Credo & the Topcats
3:30-5 p.m. Rocket Man: Elton John Tribute
Market Stage
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Treces del Sur
1:30-3 p.m. Paperchase
3:15-3:45 p.m. Car Show Awards
4-5:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts
Italian Village Stage
12:30-2 p.m. The Boogie Men
2:30-4 p.m. Yat Pack
Gattuso’s Restaurant
12:30-2 p.m. TBA
2:30-4 p.m. TBA
4:30-6 p.m. Clockwork Elvis
6:30-8:30 p.m. Aaron Foret with Junior LaCrosse