The 2018 Gretna Heritage Festival boils down to funnel cakes, fair rides and Foreigner.

The 24th edition of the sprawling festival takes over 25 square blocks of Old Gretna along the Mississippi riverfront Friday through Sunday for what amounts to a mini-state fair.

The family-friendly event greets patrons with a gauntlet of midway-style game booths featuring a plethora of stuffed animal prizes and an assortment of carnival rides that includes the spin-until-you’re-sick variety and a Ferris wheel.

There’s a German beer garden and an “Italian village.” Food trucks and food booths will serve everything from bacon-wrapped shrimp to rabbit po-boys.

But for many, the main calling card is the music, presented on multiple stages. The Gretna Fest roster has generally favored classic rock, country, vintage R&B and local favorites. This year is no exception.

Friday is disco/R&B night. The Village People will close down the Main Stage on the river batture with an hour-long set starting at 9:15 p.m.

Originally assembled by a French-born producer to perform songs he’d written and hired Victor Willis to sing, the Village People became disco-era icons. Styled to represent masculine archetypes — cowboy, construction worker, sailor, biker, policeman, the latter played by Willis — they notched a string of huge hits in the late 1970s, including “In the Navy,” “Macho Man” and the enduringly popular audience participation anthem “Y.M.C.A.”

Preceding the Village People on the main Gretna Fest stage on Friday are fellow disco veterans Sister Sledge, plus R&B vocal group Color Me Badd and gravelly voiced rapper Tone Loc, best known for the hits “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”

Festival-goers wait to see main stage acts at the 2017 Gretna Heritage Festival. This year, the top performers are Foreigner, The Village People and Montgomery Gentry.

Saturday is Rock Night at Gretna Fest, headlined by the current incarnation of Foreigner. Founding guitarist/songwriter/producer Mick Jones is the sole remaining member from the band’s late 1970s to mid-‘80s heyday, when “Cold As Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Dirty White Boy” dominated FM rock radio. At Gretna Fest, the Mandeville High School choir is slated to join Foreigner for the band’s gospel-tinged ballad “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Night Ranger opens the main stage Saturday at 5 p.m. The band's first two albums in the early 1980s, “Dawn Patrol” and “Midnight Madness,” yielded a string of pop-metal MTV favorites: “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “Rock in America,” “When You Close Your Eyes” and “Sister Christian.” Original bassist/vocalist Jack Blades, drummer/vocalist Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis still anchor the roster.

Gin Blossoms occupy the middle slot on Saturday. Hailing from Tempe, Arizona, the Gin Blossoms broke out with its 1992 debut “New Miserable Experience.” The melodic modern rock singles “Hey Jealousy,” “Found Out About You” and “Until I Fall Away” all became radio staples. In June, the Gin Blossoms released its sixth studio album, “Mixed Reality.”

Gretna Fest winds down Sunday with country music. Michael Ray is up first at noon, followed by Lee Ann Womack at 2:15 p.m. and closer Montgomery Gentry from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As Montgomery Gentry, Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery spent nearly 20 years churning out a sturdy Kentucky hybrid of country and Southern rock. In September 2017, Montgomery died in a helicopter crash at age 50. He and Gentry had mostly finished recording their ninth studio album, “Here’s To You,” which was released in February. Gentry continues to tour under the Montgomery Gentry name.

MONTGOMERY GENTRY

Following the death of Troy Gentry, left, in a 2017 helicopter crash, longtime musical partner Eddie Montgomery, right, has continued to tour under the duo's name, Montgomery Gentry.

On Sunday, Gretna Fest also features a trio of tribute bands paying homage to the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Elton John on the festival’s Riverfront Stage.

Daily Gretna Fest ticket prices increased by $10 this year. A daily ticket is $30 plus Ticketmaster fees in advance, or $35 at the gate. A daily ticket does not allow re-entry onto the grounds, except with the purchase of an additional $5 wristband.

A three-day weekend pass, which is good for re-entry, is $77.50 plus fees in advance, or $90 at the gate — a $30 increase over 2017.

A three-day VIP weekend pass, which includes a “special seating area” at the main stage as well as food and drink, is $450.

Children 12 and under are admitted to the festival for free.

Got to www.gretnafest.com for information.

2018 GRETNA HERITAGE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Main Stage

5:30-6 p.m. Tone Loc

6:15-7:15 p.m. Color Me Badd

7:45-8:45 p.m. Sister Sledge

9:15-10:15 p.m. Village People

Riverfront Stage

3:30-5 p.m. Paris Ave

5:30-7 p.m. The Mulligan Brothers

7:30-9 p.m. Cowboy Mouth

Market Stage

4:30-6 p.m. MJ and the Redeemers

6:30-8 p.m. Mothership: Led Zepplin Tribute

8:30-10 p.m. Chee Weez

Italian Village Stage

5:30-7 p.m. Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings

7:30-9 p.m. David Cook & the Yat Pack

Gattuso’s Restaurant

4-6 p.m. Randy Jackson of Zebra

6:30-8 p.m. Da Rockits

8:30-10:15 p.m. Flowtribe

10:30-midnight Sabotage

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Main Stage

5-6:30 p.m. Night Ranger

7:30-9:00 p.m. Gin Blossoms

10-11:30 p.m. Foreigner

Riverfront Stage

1:30-3 p.m. Bro Vanity Project

3:30-5 p.m. The Fortifiers

5:30-7 p.m. Foret Tradition

7:30-9 p.m. Amanda Shaw

Market Stage

2:45-4:15 p.m. Perfect Love featuring Rachel Fleetwood

4:45-6:15 p.m. Them Ol' Ghosts

6:45-8:15 p.m. Al "Lil Fats" Jackson

9-10:30 p.m. Rockin' Dopsie Jr

Italian Village Stage

2-3:30 p.m. Carlo Ditta

4-5:30 p.m. Uptown Phunk

6-7:30 p.m. Louisiana Spice

8-9:30 p.m. Flipside

Gattuso’s Restaurant

1-2:30 p.m. Andy Hymel's School of Music

3-4 p.m. Pocket Aces Brass Band

4:30-6 p.m. Sgt. Pepper’s Beatles Tribute Band

6:30-8 p.m. The Old Barstools

8:30-10 p.m. The Sheik

10:30-midnight Big Six Brass Band

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

Main Stage

Noon-1:30 p.m. Michael Ray

2:15-3:45 p.m. Lee Ann Womack

4:30-6:00 p.m. Montgomery Gentry

Riverfront Stage

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rock N Roll Circus: Tribute To The Rolling Stones

1:30-3 p.m. New Orleans Beatles Festival featuring Chuck Credo & the Topcats

3:30-5 p.m. Rocket Man: Elton John Tribute

Market Stage

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Treces del Sur

1:30-3 p.m. Paperchase

3:15-3:45 p.m. Car Show Awards

4-5:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts

Italian Village Stage

12:30-2 p.m. The Boogie Men

2:30-4 p.m. Yat Pack

Gattuso’s Restaurant

12:30-2 p.m. TBA

2:30-4 p.m. TBA

4:30-6 p.m. Clockwork Elvis

6:30-8:30 p.m. Aaron Foret with Junior LaCrosse

Follow Keith Spera on Twitter, @KeithSpera.

Keith Spera writes about music, culture and his kids.

