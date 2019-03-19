The eighth Buku Music + Art Project takes over Mardi Gras World on Friday and Saturday. Here’s hoping this year’s coup works out better than last year’s.

Dream-pop singer Lana Del Rey’s hourlong Buku set Friday is the only show she’s announced for 2019 other than a handful of European festival dates this summer. That qualifies her Buku appearance as an event, especially if she previews songs from her forthcoming album.

Last year’s big Buku “get” was Atlanta rap trio Migos, fresh off a Rolling Stone cover and “Saturday Night Live” appearance. But the Migos showed up 45 minutes late and then half-assed through a scant 30-minute set, a major disappointment for fans.

In 2018, Buku also dealt with the last-minute cancellations of rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Famous Dex and Ski Mask the Slump God.

None of which seems to have discouraged organizers from booking hip-hop.

This year’s lineup is, as usual, heavy on underground hip-hop and electronic dance music deejays. The latter includes Dog Blood, an electronic dance music collaboration between Skrillex and Boyz Noize. Dashboard Confessional is this year’s token rock band.

Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates is slated to hit Buku on Friday. He famously canceled on the 2016 Voodoo Experience due to an “unforeseen incarceration” (Gates was jailed in Florida after being convicted of kicking a female fan at a show).

The homegrown duo Suicideboy$, Aristos “Ruby da Cherry” Petrou and Scott “Slick Sloth” Arcenaux Jr., is at the forefront of the “SoundCloud rap” movement, a hip-hop subculture that took root on the digital music platform. They’ll serve up grim tales from the album “I Want to Die in New Orleans” at Buku on Saturday.

Suicideboy$ follows rapper A$AP Rocky. He was a guest on two tracks on Lana del Rey’s 2017 album “Lust for Life.” It’s unlikely, but not impossible, that he would show up Friday to sit in with either Del Ray or fellow A$AP Mob member Playboi Carti.

Buku describes itself as part underground warehouse party, part urban music festival. Marquee names are not the main attraction. Instead, the festival offers a carefully curated, cutting-edge, diverse roster enhanced by an immersive experience in a sensory-overload setting that is starkly industrial and colorfully Carnival, with stages both inside and outside Mardi Gras World warehouses along the Mississippi River.

Graffiti artists, industrial art installations, roving DJs on wheels, local food vendors and the massive tankers and container ships gliding by on the river all contribute to the overall aesthetic.

Previously, the whole festival occupied a sliver on the river side of the railroad tracks. Last year, the main Power Plant stage moved across the tracks into what was previously a parking lot. The area included cashless concession booths, cool star-shaped neon sculptures and a new "rooftop" VIP viewing area. The expansion allowed the festival’s capacity to increase from roughly 14,500 to 17,500.

The festival strives to host all those folks in a “safe space” with a zero-tolerance policy for “any form of hatred or harassment.” To that end, “culturally insensitive, racist or discriminatory outfits, headdresses, face paint or accessories” are banned.

According to the “prohibited items” list at thebukuproject.com, banned items include animals; “no stuffed animals either.” However, hula-hoops up to 36 inches wide are OK.

Buku is produced by Winter Circle Productions, the concert and festival production and promotion company founded in 2009 by Tulane University students Dante DiPasquale and Reeves Price. They launched Buku in 2012. Three years later, DiPasquale and Price folded Winter Circle into international entertainment giant AEG Live’s regional Gulf Coast office.

During its decadelong run, Winter Circle has produced hundreds of events in New Orleans and beyond. Buku, so far, is the most enduring. Each of the festival's first seven editions has either sold out or come close.

This weekend’s edition is also officially sold out. But Buku has partnered with FlipTix, a ticketing platform that, via its web and mobile apps, allows ticket-holders to resell tickets for face value or recoup a portion of the price if they leave the event early.

So if, for instance, you’re 16 years old and just realized Buku attendees must be at least 17 — with valid photo ID! — to attend, you can sell your Buku ticket, for a fee, through FlipTix.

The price of a “partial” ticket sale, as determined by FlipTix, is based on several variables, including the time the original ticket-holder exits and the weather. Pouring rain, presumably, decreases the value of a ticket.

But chances are, very few Lana Del Rey fans will be leaving early.