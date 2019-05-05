Buffett ref

Jimmy Buffett dressed as a blind referee for his Jazz Fest set. The image is a screenshot from a video tweeted by Carolyn Scofield.

Jimmy Buffett strutted on to the Acura Stage at Jazz Fest wearing something a little different than his typical attire.

In an homage to the New Orleans Saints, Buffett wore a blind referee costume complete with a cane and two women dressed in Saintsation costumes on his arms.

He tapped his way on to the stage while holding a beer and threw a bright yellow flag. Then the costumed dancers tore off Buffett's costume to reveal a floral Hawaiian shirt.

Buffett never put down the beer.

The blind referee costume has become a festival staple in New Orleans since a now infamous missed call during the Saints' NFC Championship matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in January.

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band played the Acura Stage from 3:05 to 5:05 p.m. on the final day of Jazz Fest.

