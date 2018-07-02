If you’ve dined at Restaurant August in the past few years, there’s a good chance Ross Dover had a hand in your meal.

Soon he will lead the kitchen of this lux downtown restaurant.

Todd Pulsinelli, his predecessor here as executive chef, is leaving the post to develop a new restaurant with its parent company, BRG Hospitality. Warbucks will open in the former home of Amici (earlier, Byblos), at 3218 Magazine St., as a casual eatery this fall.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

August, meanwhile, has been among the most ambitious and consistent upscale restaurants in New Orleans, serving contemporary Creole flavors in a setting with all the high-end bells and whistles. Dover will be in charge of its culinary direction.

Dover is a Houma native who got his start at August in 2012 while still in culinary school. He spent two years at the company’s related Johnny Sanchez and then returned to August.

Pulsinelli called Dover “one of the best and most humble chefs I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” and said he feels he’s handing over the reins at August to “the perfect person to keep this restaurant moving forward with flavor and hospitality.”

“We are so pleased to continue BRG Hospitality’s long-standing tradition of promoting talent from within,” said Shannon White, the CEO of BRG Hospitality, in a statement. “Ross earned the Executive Chef position through years of hard work and dedication to this kitchen, and we’re all excited to see where he and the team take August in the future.”

Warbucks and Dover’s move up at August are part of the latest moves for BRG Hospitality under its new leadership. White took over as CEO in last fall after company founder John Besh stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations.

Since then, the company has spun off its hotel dining division to separate company called QED Hospitality (locally, QED now runs the restaurants and bars in the Pontchartrain Hotel). BRG is has a scheduled to open Eunice, its first Houston restaurant, by late summer.

Restaurant August

301 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-299-9777