1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1447

Not too long ago, finding a vegan-friendly restaurant in New Orleans was a challenge. Today, at the all-vegan restaurant Seed, it is sometimes hard to find an open seat. Now, two locations are rolling with much the same menu. That means nachos (with gooey cashew cheese), squash noodles, po-boys stuffed with tofu fried in chickpea batter, beignets and barbecue seitan sandwiches. It also means fresh juice cocktails, because it’s healthy eating but it’s still New Orleans. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat., Sun. $$

1303 Decatur St., no phone

Think small and some good things can happen, especially in the French Quarter, desperately in need of more owner-operator spots aimed at the locals. This take-out deli is a vital pit stop for quick, inexpensive street food, with a menu of mostly vegan dishes, daily curries and crispy pakoras packed into crusty po-boy loaves or smothered in chutney. The shop isn’t fully vegan. Its bagel bar is as close to the New York standard as New Orleans gets (lox is the only meat). Coffee is always just a dollar, and there’s local kombucha on tap. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

1016 N. Broad St., (504) 821-2669

Plenty of vegan recipes aim to replicate traditional comfort food. But this eatery also replicates the places where you find New Orleans comfort food. The daily-changing menu has gumbo and red beans, stuffed bell peppers and jambalaya, greens and mac and cheese, cornbread and bread pudding, all served quick from a lunch line and all of it vegan. Founder Chetwan Smith makes it tasty, quick and accessible. Look for a move to bigger digs across the street soon. Lunch and early dinner (till 6 p.m.) Mon.-Sat. $