The butcher’s craft calls for taking things apart, namely animals. What’s been most interesting about Piece of Meat is how this new Mid-City spot brings different things together. And I don’t mean to make turduckens.

Piece of Meat opened on an oak-shaded stretch of Bienville Street in April. In the time since, I’ve dashed in for DIY charcuterie assortments en route to parties, I’ve settled in along the dining counter for quick snacks and full meals and once I even left the office early to ensure a spot at a special steak night, which left me babbling through a dry-aged protein high afterward.

The concept seems simple. This is a neighborhood butcher shop that doubles as a restaurant. What’s been impressive is that, at least in the early going here, Piece of Meat truly has managed to be both. Typically, one side overtakes the other, and sandwiches usually win.

Modern butchers out to resurrect the neighborhood meat market eventually figure out why so many of the old markets closed. Supermarkets and big-box retailers dominate the retail business. The margin for selling small-ag raw cuts and artisan meats is much better when they're made into sandwiches than when the same meat is wrapped in butcher paper for your kitchen.

Thus far, though, Piece of Meat has succeeded in putting together a multifaceted picture, braiding each component around the idea of connoisseurship. The result is a showcase for what’s so exciting about pursuing food right now, a place that brings new energy and relevance to Old World custom and craft.

Our city still has great butcher shops, some old (Terranova Super Market), some quite new (Shank Charcuterie). Some double as restaurants (Bourree at Boucherie). Piece of Meat stands out by being an eatery, a retailer and also, crucially, a hub for meat lust, a clubhouse for the envie of carne.

This is worked into the design. Walk in and the meat case is under your nose, lined with coppa and salami cotto, chicken liver mousse and fresh sausage links and hunks of corned beef. The dining counter looks directly down on the burly butcher block, kept in constant use cutting strip steaks to spec and quartering chickens.

It is also in the personality. The butchers Leighann Smith and Daniel Jackson developed Piece of Meat in partnership with the owners of the adjacent Bayou Beer Garden and Bayou Wine Garden (an Epcot Center of alcohol, you step from beer world to wine world through their adjoining garden gate). The butcher shop is part of the campus.

Inside, Piece of Meat feels more like a crowded, busy workshop than a boutique showroom. It does not pretend to be old-timey. The guiding principles are classic, starting with trusted suppliers (Home Place Pastures in north Mississippi is a key one). But the style is its own, as is its sense of humor, starting with the cheeky name and fishnet leg logo. It feels artisan without the attitude.

When the door swings open, some regulars are greeted like Norm at Cheers, and this place has quickly minted regulars. It’s the affiliation of fellow enthusiasts, like the beer geeks at the Avenue Pub, the curd nerds at St. James Cheese Co., the Burgundy devotees at Hopper’s Carte des Vins. Piece of Meat is for aficionados too, and it’s one for the meatheads.

Monthly specials have already worked their way onto personal calendars. One is that steak night, the second Tuesday of the month, when some changing assortment of specialty cuts are grilled over charcoal outside. The steaks might be aged, Wagyu or extra-large, but whatever they are, they go fast.

Piece of Meat sells a lot of sandwiches, but they are always the last thing I want to eat here. I want to nibble on a charcuterie board and order another hard cider. I want whatever the thick-cut, well-peppered pork chop or steak is listed on the blackboard that day. I want the house boudin stuffed with pepper jack and fried in egg roll wrappers, just like the ones you find at gas stations in the boudin heartland of Cajun country.

I want the Piece of Meat ham. It is smoky, just a bit salty, lusciously fatty and much better suited to pluck off a plate, slice by slice, with your full attention, than made into a sandwich, under all that bread. This is true Southern salumi. When I tried to ladle some praise on this handiwork across the butcher counter, though, Smith waved it off.

“It’s the pig,” she said. “Good meat just tastes better."

With a few months under its belt, Piece of Meat is coming into its first prime season. Football parties and outdoor cooking and the holidays lie ahead, when meatheads bring the big guns to the table. Piece of Meat is an arsenal.

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St., 504-372-2289

Lunch and dinner Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., Sat., brunch Sun.

