Ice cream is a natural and time honored summertime treat. But around New Orleans right now, the options for an ice cream outing go far beyond the classics.

A raft of frozen dessert trends have arrived on our shores, from monsters milkshakes to Far East flavors.

I’ve been tasting them around town and this week we’re exploring the field one scoop, roll and (as we'll see below) taco at a time.

Over the rainbow and beyond at Sweet Handkraft

An ice cream display case may contain every color of the rainbow, sometimes all in one flavor. The case at Sweet Handkraft (3363 Severn Ave., 504-516-2915), however, had a few I wasn’t expecting.

There was ube in a vivid purple that could match your LSU jersey, and pandan, a green more intense than a shamrock but still looking creamy and cool.

This new ice cream parlor and dessert shop in Metairie serves scoops, not rolled ice cream. But it is hardly conventional. Proprietor Loc Nguyen said his ice cream is made in house, along with the macaroons that line the counter beside them.

Pandan is made from a leaf that is a common ingredient in Southeast Asian cooking but a rare find in a New Orleans dessert case. The flavor reminded me of a more floral, fragrant coconut.

The ube also tastes much more mellow than it looks. Made from purple yam, a staple of Filipino cooking, as ice cream it was tasted a bit like sweet potato pie filling.

Proprietor Loc Nguyen opened Sweet Handkraft in the spring. The ice cream is made in house, and so are the ice cream delivery systems. These can be fun as the flavors.

The pandan was packed into an ice cream sandwich made from oversized macaroons of the same green color and flavor, with a crisp shell and squishy chew around the ice cream.

For the ube, we ordered a bubble waffle cone. Sometimes called egg waffles, and a long-running trend in Hong Kong, this looks like a waffle version of bubble wrap and proves just as compelling to play with. The hot waffle also serves as the framework for dioramas of toppings, from gummy bears to thumbnail-sized French toast cookies.

Though visually stunning, how to eat the thing is not entirely intuitive. My 10-year-old ice cream companion here was momentarily stumped, until we decided on a two-pronged method using both a spoon and puffs of waffle, broken off like chips to take swipes at the ice cream and toppings.

Taco Tuesday meets ice cream sundae

Sucre (3022 Magazine St., 3301 Veterans Blvd., 622 Conti St.) has always put more style into its scoops, as if the gelato at these dessert emporiums is trying to keep pace with the intricately beautiful pastries here. I was a fan of the gelato po-boy they rolled out a few years back. One recent creation is a weekly special: the gelato taco.

It reconfigures the build-your-own sundae in a waffle cone, shaped like a taco shell. Sucre even adopted the cantina custom of taco Tuesdays, serving this treat only on that day.

This is one taco you should probably split. I did not, and was glad the Sucre coffee bar was available to counterbalance the inevitable sugar rush/crash cycle.

