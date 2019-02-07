Deconstruct a Cuban sandwich and reassemble it over a ridge of tater tots and you have one seriously delicious boat of bar food.

That dish, with roasted pork and ham, fried pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese over crisp tots, is part of the new menu at Twelve Mile Limit, a Mid-City bar known for tight cocktails and a laid-back atmosphere.

Que Pasta, which started as a pop up, took over the bar's kitchen in January.

Cuban sandwich tater tots sounds unusual but the dish is a natural here. Tots, usually loaded with barbecue, had been a standing order at Twelve Mile limit since the days when Shortall’s BBQ ran the kitchen.

For Que Pasta, it’s a bridge between a different chef, a new menu and the bar's regulars.

+53 52 dishes (plus some drinks) from dining around N.O. in 2018. Try them in 2019 There are many ways to sum up a year in New Orleans dining scene. Below, I'm giving you 52 of them, snapshot style, with tastes that contribut…

Amanda Alard and Zahara Dimassi, a pair of Florida transplants, started Que Pasta in 2018. On the surface, it's a blend of Cuban flavors and handmade pasta. In practice, though, Alard has been using Que Pasta to explore the creative possibilities of her family's Latin heritage (her father is Cuban father, her mother is Honduran) and her interest in global flavors.

Her short menu at Twelve Mile Limit brings pasta made with cilantro and topped with lechon (roasted pork), Cuban sandwich sliders, yucca fries, a fried tofu sandwich with jalapeño and pesto, empanadas and croquettes and fried chickpeas for snacking. A recent vegan special had mashed lentils formed into kibbe-like cakes with fried plantains.

Next up, Alard is starting a monthly octopus night, scheduled for - wait for it - the eighth night of the month. This Friday (Feb. 8) will bring octopus tacos.

Now about those Cuban sandwich tater tots: the roast pork makes the dish, with a tender, slightly smoky heft alongside the tang of the mustard and fried pickles, webbed together with stretchy cheese. The golden tots give a rough equivalent to the butter-crisp bread of a traditional Cuban sandwich. It’s fork food, not finger food, but it’s still a good one to pass around the table.

Que Pasta serves Tues.-Sun. 5-11 pm (midnight Fri., Sat.) and Sunday brunch 10 am-3 pm. It also handles the bar’s customary free food on Monday evenings, from 7 pm.

Twelve Mile Limit and Que Pasta

500 S. Telemachus St., 504-488-8114

+14 Sofia, fruit of new restaurant partnership, brings its take on Italian flavor downtown Downtown New Orleans is now teeming with restaurants from familiar local names. The next addition here comes from a few new ones.

+8 Dim sum, and then some, arrives in the French Quarter at Dian Xin Whenever you feel the need for some new flavors in your life, a drive down Williams Boulevard in Kenner usually does the trick. The strip mall…

New Orleans rapper Curren$y to open burger joint in old Bud's Broiler by City Park The old Bud’s Broiler on City Park Avenue meant a lot to many people in this city. That goes for Shante Scott Franklin, the New Orleans native…