Shrimp clemenceau
Leah Chase's shrimp Clemenceau recipe.

Shrimp Clemenceau

From “The Dooky Chase Cookbook.” You may adjust the butter amount, and use frozen peas. Makes 4 servings.

1 stick butter

2 medium potatoes, peeled, diced small

2 pounds small shrimp, peeled, deveined

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup button mushrooms

1 cup green peas

¼ teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

½ cup white wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1. Melt butter in 2-quart saucepan. Add potatoes. Cook 5 minutes.

2. Add shrimp, garlic and mushrooms. Cook until shrimp are tender.

3. Add peas, parsley and wine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 5 minutes. Serve. 

