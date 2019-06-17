New restaurants are opening all the time around New Orleans. How many of them have daube on the menu?

That’s one dish that fixed my eyes immediately at King Creole (231 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-301-9196). This new eatery in Mid-City looks like the kind of interchangeable strip mall spot where you'd find poke bowls or smoothies. Instead, it's a modern, fast casual setting for a menu of mostly old-fashioned New Orleans flavors (see full menu below).

Daube is a New Orleans comfort food classic that uses braising and the intermingling of various traditions to transform ordinary pot roast into beef falling apart in red gravy. It’s a dish with a French name but Italian flavor (much like the New Orleans version of “bordelaise,” all garlic and parsley and oil, and no Bordeaux in sight).

The fact that this particular New Orleans classic may indeed require some explanation now is a testament to how rarely it turns up in the restaurant realm.

But there it is, served over macaroni shells, the homiest of pastas, with flanks of po-boy bread turned into garlic bread. The beef is tender, the red gravy is hearty, and the dish is a welcome if unusual find at a restaurant making its debut in a Mid-City strip mall these days.

It opened in June, taking over a former location of Swegs Kitchen, which is a fast casual concept for lighter, healthy meals. That’s no coincidence.

Mike Maenza, the longtime New Orleans food entrepreneur, started Swegs Kitchen and King Creole. He figured this Mid-City location of Swegs was too close to another he runs in Metairie, and so shifted gears.

In fact, it's an about face. This menu runs though gumbo (two types: seafood and chicken and sausage), shrimp Creole, crawfish etouffee, Italian sausage and shells, pork chops, hamburger steak, crab cakes, po-boys and fried seafood platters.

King Creole is a concept he’s had cooking for a while. He has a combination of Swegs and King Creole that’s all but hidden within Benson Tower in the CBD (there are no signs outside, and spotting it requires ascending an escalator inside).

In Mid-City, the idea is getting its first full vetting, though the spirit of the menu will likely be familiar to many.

“It’s Creole comfort food, what we’ve been accustomed to from your mom n’ ‘em from way back, pot cooking, with a little more variety,” said Mike Maenza, who founded King Creole.

Maenza is an old hand at New Orleans pot cooking. Back in the 1990s he had a much larger restaurant called King Creole in Metairie. He also runs Mr. Mudbug Catering and has the commissary food company MMI Culinary in Metairie.

He also has a penchant for belting out songs by Elvis Presley, star of the 1958 film “King Creole,” the namesake of the restaurant.

This King Creole is a small eatery, with maybe 30 seats. It functions as a hybrid between fast casual, counter service and regular table service. You can order at the register, but still expect your tea refills at the table. The restaurant is working on a liquor license to serve beer and wine, but it’s soft drinks only for now.

Elvis posters are on the walls, and New Orleans standards rule the kitchen. Lunch and dinner menus are much the same, with a few additions in the evening (like fried chicken) and more sides with the entrees to make bigger plates.

Not all the dishes are classic. The Bienville bread, for instance is like a French bread pizza made with po-boy bread, topped with crab and shrimp and mozzarella (crawfish bread and spinach and artichoke bread follow suit). A basket of Crawtator chips is topped with roast beef debris and queso.

Maenza said the menu will expand, with fried quail among the additions. A new restaurant that starts with duabe and has fried quail in mind for its 2.0 menu? That is a rare bird these days.

The King Creole concept may grow with future locations. Maenza is talking about it already. Wherever it goes, though, he said King Creole will start with the basics.

"It all goes back to the kettle," he said. "Old New Orleans cooking."

King Creole

231 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-301-9196

Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri., Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.