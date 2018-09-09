A Metairie restaurant group that has made its name on traditional New Orleans flavors is expanding again in the French Quarter.

Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar & Fish House is now developing a new restaurant at 821 Iberville St., a few doors off Bourbon Street and four blocks from its sister location on Bienville Street.

The new restaurant is slated to open in late October. The address had previously been V Sushi & Martini, which closed last year. No changes are planned for the Bienville Street location.

This will be the fifth location for Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, which combines New Orleans neighborhood restaurant standards with more contemporary dishes and a specialty in charbroiled oysters.

Restaurateur Ed McIntyre developed the idea after taking over the former Bozo’s restaurant in Metairie, which was run for generations by his old family friend, Chris “Bozo” Vodanovich. From there, he has opened new locations Uptown, in Mid-City and in the Quarter.

“I think people just respond to New Orleans home cooking, and that cuts across different clientele in different locations,” McIntyre said. "It's what they're seeking out."

The Iberville Street edition of Mr. Ed’s will be much larger than the location on Bienville Street. Stretching across 8,000 square feet, it will have room for 200 seats.

Like the others, this new location will have a stand-up oyster bar, a sub-niche of New Orleans oyster bar culture that facilitates both quick stops (no seat required) and socializing (with elbow-to-elbow interaction). A stand up oyster bar was a cornerstone of the original Bozo’s and McIntyre has kept the custom going.

The new restaurant will join the French Quarter’s oyster alley. There are now four oyster bars at restaurants clustered around Iberville and Bourbon Street, including the historic Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar and Acme Oyster House, Bourbon House and Red Fish Grill. An oyster obsessive could pass a memorable day weaving between them.

This next Mr. Ed’s will add another link in the chain, and effectively extend a string of restaurants that have been reanimating this once-dingy stretch of the Quarter.

A few doors away on Dauphine Street, Deanie’s Seafood, the new Mahony’s Original Po-boys & Seafood (also with raw oysters) and Killer PoBoys are all situated together.

The new restaurant is coming along at a big time for its parent company. Mr. Ed’s Restaurant Group marks 30 years in business this month.

Last year, the company opened the Pearl Room, its private event venue in Harahan, taking over the former Grotto.

The company also has Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant in Bucktown and Kenner and the more upscale Austin’s Seafood & Steaks in Metairie.

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

3117 21st St., Metairie, 504-833-6310

512 Bienville St., 504-309-4848

301 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-872-9975

1327 St. Charles Ave., 504-267-0169

821 Iberville St., slated to open late October

