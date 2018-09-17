For three years now, Two Chicks Café has been starting New Orleans mornings with poached eggs and French toast, healthy juices and those necessary bloody Marys after later-than-expected nights.

Word of a solid brunch spot travels quickly in New Orleans. But if the name Two Chicks Café is still unfamiliar, it’s because most of the business at this bustling little spot comes from visitors.

Two Chicks Café is situated in the ground floor of a parking garage at S. Diamond and Fulton streets. Off the beaten path to one view, it could not be more central to another. It sits directly on the route connecting countless visitors with the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center just across the street and the cruise ship terminal right behind it.

This week, Two Chicks Café adds its second location, this time in the CBD. It is slated to open by the weekend at 920 Gravier St. (in the former home of Reuben’s Soup & Sandwich, which closed in March).

The two locations are only about a mile apart, but in the dynamics of furnishing a downtown breakfast the difference is huge. The new Two Chicks Café will serve the same menu, which includes a variety of omelets and egg Benedict dishes, pancakes and parfaits, sweet and savory crepes and a small selection of sandwiches and salads.

The “two chicks” here are Ioana Richardson, a transplant from Romania, and Lauren Stitelet, a transplant from Michigan (they two jokingly argue about who traveled further, culturally speaking).

They opened their first restaurant together in 2015. Richardson said some had counseled them against the location, fearing the side street storefront would not draw foot traffic. Instead it has thrived with business from hungry visitors looking for a morning meal outside their hotels.

It is an eclectic space of mismatched furniture, flowery murals and colorful tiles. On a normal morning, the café is full of the people who make the New Orleans tourism economy tick – the convention travelers landing a proper breakfast before a session, the tourists taking their time over shrimp and grits, eggs and crab cakes.

Like the original, the new café will have a full bar and also a menu of fresh juice blends (the “iron chick” is a beet, ginger, orange, carrot, blend mix).

Two Chicks Café

901 Convention Center Blvd., Tue.-Sun., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

920 Gravier St., Wed.-Mon., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (slated to open by Sept. 21)

