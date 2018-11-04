The Haydel's name is known across the region, for its king cake and Cajun Kringle cakes, for its specialty birthday cakes and wedding cakes, for the good times built around them.

With the exception of Carnival time pop-up king cake shops, though, getting Haydel’s goods meant visiting the family-run bakery on Jefferson Highway.

But now Haydel’s has branched out with a new perament location. Haydel’s Bake Shop opened Sunday at 3117 Magazine St., on the edge of the Garden District.

This new bake shop has many of the same cakes and bakery products that have made Haydel‘s famous, but it serves a different role.

“We want to have more for people just coming in for a snack, for tourists who are strolling down Magazine Street, for people having a coffee break there,” said Ryan Haydel, who led the development of the bake shop.

All of the shop’s inventory comes from Haydel’s main Jefferson Highway bakery, though some items will be custom-made for this location.

For instance, there are smaller petits fours, turtles and brownies for snacks, and smaller whole cakes — 6 inches wide instead of the 8-inch version. That includes mini wedding cakes, perhaps for anniversaries.

“Something that could serve two or four, depending on how greedy you are,” Haydel said with a laugh.

The bake shop doubles as a coffee shop, through a partnership with French Market Coffee. That brand is found across New Orleans, but this is its first branded café. Haydel’s Bake Shop serves an extensive line of its products, including espresso and frozen coffee drinks.

Ryan Haydel is the third generation of this family involved with the bakery, and he described the new bake shop is the next generation’s adaptation.

“We have a great following, people have a lot of memories with our cakes, but we’re also trying to bring in that younger generation too,” he said.

The location is familiar enough to the family. Haydel‘s wife Lauren is the founder of the Fleurty Girl brand, and she once ran a T-shirt shop from the same storefront (the store is now a block up Magazine Street).

While this location is just opening, Haydel also said the family is looking at the bake shop as a concept that could be replicated in other neighborhoods.

Haydel’s Bake Shop

3117 Magazine St.

Open daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

