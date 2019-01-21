When the Saints are marching, the New Orleans king cake gets drafted along as part of the glory, with the team’s black and gold colors replacing the purple, green and gold sugar on the traditional Mardi Gras treat.

It’s an edible emblem of team spirit and local pride rolled into one.

Now a local baker’s king cake has revamped her Saints king cake as a symbol of the Who Dat Nation’s collective outrage.

The morning after the Saints’ were handed a heinous loss in the NFC Championship game, Bywater Bakery customized its black and gold king cakes for the moment. “We was robbed!” is written in gold-colored frosting over the black sugared surface.

They were selling swiftly as the day went on.

Bywater Bakery proprietor Chaya Conrad thought of the idea Sunday after watching, in horror, like other Saints fans, as the Saints Super Bowl quest was short-circuited.

The robbery in question, of course, is the instantly-infamous “No Call” when the officials muffed on what has since widely been called a blatant pass interference penalty late in the game with the Saints in the red zone. The Saints ended up settling for a field goal, which gave the LA Rams the opportunity to tie and, in overtime, win the game.

The Rams advance to the Super Bowl and one of the most promising seasons in Saints history is over, but New Orleans is not taking it quietly.

“We was robbed,” or some spin on the idea, has been echoing around the realm of Saints fans today, from social media hashtags (#SaintsWereRobbed) to the airwaves, water cooler talk and even letters to the NFL, as musician Harry Connick Jr. did.

Another bakery, Haydel’s, has found its own way to express the angst. As WWL TV reported, the bakery is making "No Ref" cookies, with an edible print of a referee, inside a red circle, with a line through it.

King cake is big business this time of year, and as we’ve reported here, their sales see a significant boost during a Saints playoff run as people bring the cakes along to countless gameday parties.

At Bywater Bakery, Conrad said interest in black and gold king cakes typically drops to nil once the team is eliminated from playoffs. Last year’s loss in the division round, for instance, in effect ended the season for Saints king cakes at her shop.

This season, though, with the feeling that the Saints and their fans were indeed robbed for a trip to the Super Bowl, the black and gold cakes will keep rolling.

“We’ll be making them all the way to the Super Bowl,” Conrad said.

Bywater Bakery

3624 Dauphine St., 504-336-3336

