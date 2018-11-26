A bake sale is fundraising at its most basic. If you haven’t cooked for one, you’ve probably been a beneficiary of one at some point in your life.

But the bake sale coming up on Saturday, Dec. 1, in New Orleans is one of a kind.

It will gather nine bakers and pastry chefs from across the community under one roof as a benefit for the Second Harvest Food Bank, the local organization that works year-round on hunger relief and frequently steps up for disaster response efforts.

The local grocery Simone’s Market at 8201 Oak St. hosts this “Brunch Bake Sale” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The list of contributors includes:

Some are neighborhood fixtures, others are pop-ups just getting started. Together they represent a cross section of the artisan, small-batch baking and pastry arts now playing out around New Orleans.

Each baker and pastry chef is donating prepackaged items to sell at Simone’s, priced at $5 each.

The event is a first for Second Harvest. Kathryn Gsell, community relations manager for the group, said it's part of an effort to find different ways to reach contributors and raise the profile of the food bank’s work.

She developed the idea with Maggie Scales of the Link Restaurant Group (which runs La Boulangerie) and Megan Forman, co-founder of Gracious Bakery + Café. Together, they recruited bakers and pastry chefs and decided a local market would be a good showcase for the project.

“This is our first sale, but I hope this becomes an event we can host two or three times per year,” Gsell said.

Look for a wide range of baked goods, from traditional pastry to holiday themed items and vegan creations.

During the event, local coffee brand Hey! Cafe will keep the brew coming and Simone’s Market will gave out in-store samplings.

What: Brunch Bake Sale

When: Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Simone's Market, 8201 Oak St.

