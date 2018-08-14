Dooky Chase's Restaurant, where notion of service transcends meal, celebrates big milestone in 2016 _lowres

Advocate staff photo by JOHN McCUSKER -- Leah Chase celebrates her 93rd birthday this week, while her family's Dooky Chase's Restaurant marks its 75th anniversary.

Call it the long game. Food + Wine magazine this week published a story listing the “40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years.” New Orleans is well represented, with a reach that goes beyond the city itself.

The magazine’s digital restaurant editor Maria Yagoda described the list as recognizing restaurants that “have paved the way for the country's current dining landscape.” Some are much older than 40 years; some are still relative newcomers but “have already become canon.”

Such lists are bound to (and often designed to) provoke different opinions. But in the long hot New Orleans summer, anything that gets people around the country thinking about the city’s dining scene is generally good news here.

Nationally, the magazine’s list includes heavyweights like Eleven Madison Park, Spago, the French Laundry and Chez Panisse, and also much more casual eateries, including the Kogi food truck in Los Angeles (famous for Korean tacos), Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville and Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston.

Here are the New Orleans (and New Orleans-related) restaurants on the list:

Ella Brennan (center) consults with a chef in the kitchen of Commander's Palace in his undated photo from the 1970s.

Commander’s Palace, for its role in “establishing NOLA as an American culinary capital and hotbed of talent” with the early superstar examples of Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse.

Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty - Dooky Chase's Restaurant is a landmark Creole eatery on Orleans Avenue, led for generations by chef Leah Chase.

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, for its cuisine and history in the civil rights movement, and for helping “raise the national profile” of gumbo and fried chicken, two of its specialties.

Chef Nina Compton opened her first restaurant Compère Lapin in the Warehouse District and followed it with Bywater American Bistro in 2018.

Compere Lapin, though much newer than the others here (it opened in 2015), for chef Nina Compton’s role as “an essential ambassador of contemporary New Orleans dining."

Some New Orleans names were included for restaurants outside New Orleans too. They include:

Brennan’s of Houston, the longtime Texas offshoot from the Commander’s Palace branch of the Brennan restaurant family, for launching careers and enduring “as one of the best Southern restaurants in the country.”

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, in Las Vegas, for helping “launch modern Vegas dining culture” and solidifying Lagasse’s “celebrity and his New Orleans-adjacent brand, which he would continue to spread across the country with quality restaurants and television shows.”

Chef Emeril LaGasse, right, greets chefs at a past Boudin, Bourbon and Beer. The event returns at Nov. 9 at Champions Square in New Orleans.

