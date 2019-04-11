3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231

Echo’s shows how a great pizzeria can really be a bakery with a particular focus. The wood-fire oven turns out wonderful, one-sized, bubble pocked pies with crust that’s the equal of the artisan loaves also produced within it. The whole menu of salads and sides is about good food stripped down to the basics of a few ingredients. The cocktails and wine list are well-tuned to the style here. Check out the breakfast/brunch menu for bagel platters and sandwiches. Breakfast and dinner, Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat. and Sun. $$

617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482

Close your eyes and imagine that ideal slice of New York-style pizza; now open them and get yourself to this Bywater standby. The crust achieves that golden mean of pliant and crisp, and the oversized pies yield large slices that really must be folded. Salads and pasta are much better than you might expect from a counter-service pizzeria, as is the affordable wine list. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $