Jazz Fest is teeming with flavors - some from classic Louisiana tradition, some from more recent immigrant communities to call this place home, some that are unique to Jazz Fest.
Each year I give an ever-evolving list of top picks based on many years eating around the Fair Grounds, and this time I’m helping you cut up this pie of festival food by category.
Bargains for the frugal fester
The food options can seem limitless at Jazz Fest. Your wallet probably does not. Here are some dishes that can stretch your festival dining dollar.
Calas, Food Area 2
If you've never had calas before, think beignets made with rice. It comes from an old, old Creole tradition, and its back at Jazz Fest this year, courtesy of Loretta's Authentic Pralines. At $4 for three calas, it's a sweet treat that's also a good deal.
Hummus or tabouli with pita, Food Area II
Mona’s Café, the local Middle Eastern restaurant, is known for value. At Jazz Fest, a small plate of its hummus or tabouli each represent the most economical savory dishes available at $3 each.
Mac and cheese or grilled cheese sandwich, Kids Area
The Kids Area has a music stage, craft tents and, because this is Jazz Fest, its own food booths. Intended for younger palates, the simple, homey flavors can also be a nice break for those feeling overwhelmed by all the shellfish, spice and fried foods out here. The mac and cheese actually has a touch of pepper in it (hey, it’s New Orleans) and the grilled cheese sandwich is just a straight-up school days classic. Both are festival bargains at $4 each.
Boudin link, Food Area I
The classic self-contained Cajun road trip snack, the spicy, flavorful boudin link hits the spot and, at $4, is
among the last of the savory dishes at Jazz Fest to still ring in for less than a fin.
Sweet potato chips, Food Area II
This is a good snack to share or munch on for a while. At $5 it’s a good call to stretch your dollar.