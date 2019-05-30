Terroir is that quality of wine that tells you where it's from. New Orleans now has a new wine bar that can make you feel like you’re somewhere else, at least for a glass or two.

Claret opened last week at 1320 Magazine St. But from a seat at its bar, or (more to the point) its patio, that familiar stretch of the Lower Garden District with its old homes and workshops can feel suddenly far away.

The new wine bar is part of Framework, a new development of sleek lines and glass walls that frame a patio the size of a pocket park. Finished with tropical plants and artificial turf, this outdoor space looks about as manicured as a putting green.

Claret holds down one corner in back, just across from where a new Satsuma café will soon open.

From the outside, Claret looks like a glass box with lights and candles reflected on marble tables. The bar itself, tile-lined and marble topped, is a horseshoe shape that takes up most of the room. One of its glass walls folds in to open to a large patio that feels somewhere between classic courtyard and modern urban oasis.

It seems perfectly set up for photo shoots, which is no stretch considering that the headquarters for Krewe, the glitzy New Orleans eyewear brand, abuts the patio.

If you’re looking for a bar to take you away for a bit, Claret is set up for the journey.

The people behind it are as New Orleans as it gets. Candace and Mark Latter run Tujague’s, the second-oldest restaurant in the city and home to the French Quarter’s quintessential corner bar.

Mark took the helm there after the untimely death of his father in 2013, when it looked like Tujague’s might be forced to close. Instead, Latter was able to recalibrate and give an old classic new currency.

The Latters also run Bar Frances, the upscale/casual bistro for Freret Street’s restaurant row. Claret shares some DNA with Bar Frances, with its cool, modern style. Here, they’ve cooked it down to a wine bar and added the outdoors.

The main act for food is charcuterie, most of it made in house, and cheese boards. Marcus Woodham, chef at Bar Frances, wrote a short menu that cannot be confused with anything more than snacks. Whipped feta, beet hummus and tuna tartare are the more substantial examples; nuts and olives and pickles hold the other end.

This is food for grazing and going slow. With some fizzy Basque wine and a plate of bread and spreads, salami and cheese, some strategic shade and a blessed breeze, Claret is a place to peel some time off the clock.

Claret

1320 Magazine St., 504-766-9425

Daily from 4 p.m., happy hour Mon.-Sat. 4-6 p.m.

+26 Summer is coming, so how do New Orleans restaurants, customers survive? Diving right in ... This is the time of year when New Orleanians would love to harvest every minute of lingering nice weather and bottle it for emergency use in t…

+11 Jewel of the South resurrects a historic cocktail for the modern French Quarter Evocative comes with the territory for a tavern built in a historic French Quarter cottage. Jewel of the South, however, is not just out to ev…