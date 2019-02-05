Smoke BBQ, part of a wave of eateries to raise the profile for slow-and-low barbecue in the area, will close next month.

Co-owners Jeffrey and Amy Hansell said the last day for the Covington restaurant would be March 9. They pointed to expansion work on Hwy. 190 as driving their decision, but also said they plan to look for another location in the future.

The Hansell’s also run the upscale restaurant Oxlot 9 in the Southern Hotel, nearby in downtown Covington. They opened Smoke in 2015, with a menu drawing from different regional styles of barbecue.

“It’s been an amazing 4 years and we are so grateful for all the support we’ve received along the way,” Jeffrey Hansell said in a statement. “It was a great place for us to hone our BBQ skills and we’re excited for the future. We have plans to open another location within a year or so.”

The barbecue operation will still provide catering services and conduct local pop-ups.

Smoke BBQ

1005 North Collins Blvd., 985-302-5307

