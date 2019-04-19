An Algiers Point coffee roaster that has developed a following among some top New Orleans restaurants is planning to open its second café, this time in the CBD.

Congregation Coffee Roasters plans to open at 644 Camp St., a corner address that was Pulp & Grind until last month and had been home to a PJ’s coffee shop for many years before that.

Interior renovation work is now underway, and Congregation co-owner Eliot Gutherie expects to open in June.

The café will have a small menu of sandwiches, salads and breakfast items aimed at fielding quick meals and snacks, while coffee will be the focus.

It will be similar to Congregation’s first café in Algiers Point, though Gutherie said part of the appeal of this downtown location putting the brand near more of the restaurants it serves.

“The hope is that this gets us in front of more people who may have had our coffee before in restaurants, but don’t necessarily know who we are yet,” said Gutherie.

Gutherie and business partner Ian Barrilleaux started Congregation Coffee in 2015. Both worked at the meat market and eatery Butcher at the time, and each came to the venture with a culinary background.

“When we started, the question we kept asking was why is it hard to find a cup of coffee in a restaurant that mirrors the quality of the food?” said Gutherie.

They’re since developed a restaurant client list that ranges widely from Brennan’s and Herbsaint to Molly’s Rise and Shine and Marjie’s Grill.

Congregation Coffee Roasters is named for the term for a group of alligators (the names of its blends – High Walk, Low Walk and Gallop – come from the terms for an alligator’s various gaits). They opened their Algiers Point café in 2017.

Congregation Coffee Roasters

644 Camp St., projected to open June 2019

240 Pelican St., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

