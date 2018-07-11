The Lakeview address that Three B's Burger & Wine Bar (911 Harrison Ave., 504-249-8025) now calls home is practically hard-wired for burger cravings in this neighborhood. And burgers are in the full name of this new eatery.
But while visions of Lakeview Harbor, its burger destination predecessor here, may still come to mind, Three B's is a different animal.
The restaurant has the feel of a casual neighborhood bistro, with a patio out front, a wine-on-tap system at the bar and a menu (see below) that surrounds the burgers with other dishes intended to pair with that wine.
“We didn’t want to just come in and do another burger place, we wanted to make it something different," said Brandon Bennett, who developed the restaurant with his brother Blake and their father Kevin.
The Bennetts also run the upscale/casual Andy’s Bistro in Metairie.
Still, the burger associations are bound to be strong here. Burgers are the calling card for Lakeview Harbor, a family-friendly tavern that was in business at 911 Harrison Ave. for 25 years until losing its lease earlier this year. Lakeview Harbor reopened three months later in a new location by the lakefront.
Some may still remember the Harrison Avenue address as the home of the Velvet Swing, a bar of 1960s vintage that inspires warm, if sometimes fuzzy, recollections. It became Lakeview Harbor in 1993.
Building out Three B's essentially called for creating an entirely new restaurant within a familiar frame. The result seems well-synced for its neighborhood of young families.
The large, three-sided bar looks like prime real estate for drinks or impromptu meals. The centerpiece of the bar is clearly wine. Bottles are illuminated in a glass-lined cellar behind a bank of taps, which are equally divided between wine and beer (with 10 taps for each).
The dining room areas feel open and clean-lined. If the space feels bigger than its predecessor, that's because Three B's folded a former banquet room into its open floor plan.
What look like fancy chandeliers are rustic fixtures of iron and upturned bottles. The patio was carved out of the parking lot up front, with a cluster of umbrella-topped tables, fans and a big TV.
The kitchen is led by Tony Giraud, formerly sous chef at Ralph's on the Park. His opening menu starts with a traditional burger and adds a few twists, and an emphasis on house-made ingredients (smoked poblano relish and Oaxacan cheese on one, a chicory coffee and bacon onion jam on another). There's a patty melt, a few po-boys on banh mi-style baguettes, a fried chicken sandwich and a club on Texas toast.
Small plates run through a tuna poke bowl, grilled chicken skewers and fried oysters with pickled squash. There's a burrata salad and a grilled Caesar and a charcuterie and cheese board.
Three B's also has a kid's menu, where the scaled down "Little B burger" resides.
New chef for Restaurant August
If you’ve dined at Restaurant August (301 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-299-9777) in the past few years, there’s a good chance Ross Dover had a hand in your meal.
Soon he will lead the kitchen of this lux downtown restaurant.
Todd Pulsinelli, his predecessor here as executive chef, is leaving the post to develop a new restaurant with its parent company, BRG Hospitality. Warbucks will open in the former home of Amici (earlier, Byblos), at 3218 Magazine St., as a casual eatery this fall.
August, meanwhile, has been among the most ambitious and consistent upscale restaurants in New Orleans, serving contemporary Creole flavors in a setting with all the high-end bells and whistles. Dover will be in charge of its culinary direction.
Dover is a Houma native who got his start at August in 2012 while still in culinary school. He spent two years at the company’s related Johnny Sanchez and then returned to August.
Pulsinelli called Dover “one of the best and most humble chefs I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” and said he feels he’s handing over the reigns at August to “the perfect person to keep this restaurant moving forward with flavor and hospitality.”
“We are so pleased to continue BRG Hospitality’s long-standing tradition of promoting talent from within,” said Shannon White, the CEO of BRG Hospitality, in a statement. “Ross earned the executive chef position through years of hard work and dedication to this kitchen, and we’re all excited to see where he and the team take August in the future.”
Warbucks and Dover’s move up at August are part of the latest moves for BRG Hospitality under its new leadership. White took over as CEO in last fall after company founder John Besh stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations.
Since then, the company has spun off its hotel dining division to separate company called QED Hospitality (locally, QED now runs the restaurants and bars in the Pontchartrain Hotel). BRG is has a scheduled to open Eunice, its first Houston restaurant, by late summer.