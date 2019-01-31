boycottbrew

Boycott Bowl Blonde Ale is a special beer from Bayou Teche Brewing with proceeds pledged to the NORD Foundation.  

 Contributed image from Bayou Teche Brewing

If the end of the Saints season has left a bad taste in your mouth, there's now a beer specifically aimed at helping wash it down, and giving back to youth sports in New Orleans to boot.

Boycott Bowl, a concert and gathering of Who Dat defiance planned for Fulton Street on Sunday, will have its own Boycott Bowl Blonde Ale, a new beer from Bayou Teche Brewing.

The Arnaudville-based craft brewery has pledged to donate all proceeds from the beer to the NORD Foundation, the beneficiary of Boycott Bowl which supports youth recreation in New Orleans.

Karlos Knott, founder of the Bayou Teche Brewing, said this ale was already in production when plans for Boycott Bowl began taking shape.

Approached to participate, the brewery came up with a new name and label for it and swiftly secured the necessary registration, he said. What might normally be a six or seven week process was completed in days to ready the beer for Sunday's bash. 

Boycott Bowl Blonde Ale will be served in kegs, and all of it is bound for the New Orleans market, Knott said.  

Bayou Teche Brewing is known for producing beers synced to Louisiana seasons, flavors and culture. This collaboration with Boycott Bowl is more about aligning with an emotion felt all across the Who Dat Nation.

“I think the whole state is upset about this, we all feel ripped off,” said Knott.

Boycott Bowl is scheduled for Sunday on Fulton Street (between Girod and Lafayette streets) from noon to 10 p.m. The music line up worthy of a local festival is on tap, including Choppa (and a Choppa style dance contest), Kermit Ruffins, Rockin Doopsie, Shamarr Allen, Fred Leblanc, Flow Tribe and more. Tickets are $10.

Follow Ian McNulty on Twitter, @IanMcNultyNOLA.

View comments