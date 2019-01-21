A New Orleans bakery is offering some comfort food -- and a bit of catharsis.

A day after a missed pass interference call likely cost the Saints a chance to go the Super Bowl, Haydel's Bakery is offering "No Ref" cookies, complete with referee Bill Vinovich's face, inside a red circle, with a line through it.

A report from WWL-TV showed the white, iced cookies on a tray before they went on sale today.

The cookies were referencing a play in the Saints' NFC Championship loss to Los Angeles Rams where a blatant pass interference penalty was not called. Because the penalty was not called, the Saints were forced to settle for a field goal, allowing enough time for the Rams to drive for a tying field goal at the end of regulation.

The Rams would eventually win in overtime on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

After the game, Sean Payton said he had spoken with the NFL league office and they admitted the call was blown: "It was simple. They blew the call."