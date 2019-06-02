The idea that food brings people together is now one of the cornerstones of thinking about food culture. In countless stories and books and TV shows, it is celebrated as the access point for people to find common ground.

This was not always agreed upon as a good thing.

One of the travesties of segregation was to keep black New Orleans and white New Orleans apart, even as they ate much the same food in a city unlike anywhere else.

One reason why chef Leah Chase became an icon in New Orleans was her conviction to defy an evil law and serve a higher purpose as she served her entire community. She died Saturday at 96.

At her family’s restaurant Dooky Chase’s, she set the table, she set a stage, she set an example, and it’s one that can still guide us.

Laws change. Political dynamics change. Humanity does not change. Leah Chase showed us what is possible by choosing the better part of it.

By now we’re accustomed to calling successful chefs and restaurant people leaders. Much of this is posturing. Leah Chase showed what leadership really means and what it can do.

She believed, to use her own words, that “food builds big bridges,” and she proved it when it mattered most and when the stakes were highest (Dooky Chase’s was at least once targeted by a pipe bomb, though ineffectually).

Maybe the crux of America's civil rights struggle was her finest hour. It was hardly her last contribution.

Through the generations that followed, she continued to inspire, through her generosity of spirit, through her character, through the high standards she kept and demanded from others.

She had a voice that carried because she built a stage to deliver it, and she used that voice to uplift those around her. That is leadership, and it's the kind we desperately need to see exercised more often.

Leah Chase brought joy to many, but she was not all smiles and sunshine (just ask any of her children). She spoke her mind and spared no one’s feelings. Tellingly, her own hero was General George S. Patton, one of the great hardasses of history.

Back in 2012, when she was being feted with one award after the next, Leah Chase told me something I’ll never forget.

“It’s been wonderful and just beautiful, and I'm so appreciative, but it bothers me a little too," she said. "If I'm getting all of this attention, does it mean other people need to step up more? Does it mean somebody else isn't doing their work?"

Leah Chase is gone. Her legacy remains an open challenge. Most of us will not succeed in living up to it, but the world will be a better place if we try.

