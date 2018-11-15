The first thing I ate at PeeWee CrabCakes on the Go were the crabcakes, because they’re right in the name.

Next time it was the shrimp and broccoli salad because it sounded different, and maybe even light.

Then I had tried the seafood disaster because, really, I couldn’t believe it until I did.

This "disaster" is seafood platter that fills a catering pan. It has crabcakes topped with crawfish, seafood pasta in a peppery cream sauce, a broiled lobster tail over steamed broccoli and, to round it out, a flank of fried catfish. At $40, it was enough food for three people easy, four people maybe.

Perhaps most remarkable is that came from the walk-up counter of a Central City doughnut shop.

The seafood disaster is one of the signature dishes of Charles “PeeWee” Armstrong, a New Orleans chef who is cutting his own path in his city’s ever-changing food scene.

He’s doing it with flavors that are robust, original and intuitively Creole. He’s using an every-man-a-king approach to the New Orleans seafood tradition, with generous portions at good prices (most dishes runs $5 to $20).

And he’s pursuing it with the determination to wring the most from the resources he has in hand.

“People call this the hood, but it’s still New Orleans,” said Armstrong. “At the end of the day I’m giving my people restaurant-quality food they can afford.”

He’s been at it for a few months now, serving a take-out-only menu from the kitchen at On Faith Donut Shop. That’s the bakery his brother Sergio Scott runs in a ramshackle bargeboard cottage on Martin Luther King Boulevard, just past the always-hectic intersection of South Claiborne Avenue.

To Armstrong it is a foothold for a fledgling food business, and one he intends to use as a springboard to something bigger.

On Friday (Nov. 16), PeeWee will branch out with the first in a weekly pop-up series at CBD Social, a bar and periodic pop-up venue between two well-known downtown restaurants, Herbsaint and Marcello’s (see details below).

It’s a chance for Armstrong to bring his behind-the-scenes concept front and center for once. He’ll prepare his full menu plus some special additions, for a full-service dinner running from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Armstrong plans to continue the series on Fridays, and he hopes the exposure will help his business grow. It’s already come a long way.

“This started with me in my apartment,” said Armstrong, who refined his menu with an ad hoc delivery service for friends and family. “To go from there to On Faith Donuts and now going to St. Charles, you just got to say that’s a blessing."

“You’re tasting me”`

PeeWee and On Faith Donut Shop are close by another modern Creole food find. Heard Dat Kitchen serves composed, highly-flavorful seafood dishes just around the corner, at 2520 Felicity St., gradually evolving from take-out service to a cafe with sidewalk seating and a snug dining room.

I started working PeeWee into my lunch circuit over the summer, learning by the second visit to call ahead. Armstrong cooks to order and the doughnut shop isn’t the most commodious place to wait. Delivery orders keep a steady pace.

What got me coming back were the crabcakes.

The recipe is Armstrong’s pride. It’s a thin, creamy-textured cake with a buttery-crisp crust made, in part, with crushed Ritz crackers. He serves it over spinach and cherry tomatoes, adds a crown of lump crabmeat and finishes it with a bit of sweet, tangy sauce, a creation he attributes to his 16-year-old daughter Asya.

That sauce also glazes the grilled shrimp and broccoli salad, a combination built on steamed (but still al dente) green vegetables, a little bit of cheese and tomato and a lot of flavor.

Armstrong also serves his crabcakes with baked potatoes oozing crawfish cream sauce, over seafood pasta and with his giant specialty platters – the seafood disaster and its sibling, the seafood tornado, with stuffed hard shell crabs, stuffed catfish, seafood pasta and broccoli.

There's a lot going on in these dishes, but the different flavors are distinctive and the complete picture is layered. The same goes for the seafood gumbo, which is richly imbued with crab and is more about the roux than anything else.

Armstrong’s approach is a mix of his New Orleans upbringing and his own style.

“My mom and dad were both chefs at the Marriott, so growing up, it was always about who makes the best gumbo, who cooks better,” said Armstrong, now 36 and the father of four. “Coming up around that flavor, you just grab it.”

By the time he was a teenager, growing up in Central City, he was a fry cook at the nearby Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro. He got a taste of higher culinary ambitions when Al Copeland Sr. sent his kitchen crew to take classes at the Culinary Institute of New Orleans, a training program then located near the restaurant.

After the tumult of Hurricane Katrina he landed in Dallas, where he started building a restaurant career. That’s where he stayed for 12 years until his brother started luring him back.

Sergio Scott, 34, is a journeyman baker and doughnut specialist.

“I worked for every doughnut shop in town, but never as an owner, always from the ground up,” Scott said. “I had to find a way to do it myself.”

The road has not been smooth. Scott helped open On Faith Donut Shop with his family in 2015, though left after a falling out. He returned to take it over this year and has been steadily reinvigorating the business.

Scott makes doughnuts every morning (Sunday always sees a rush from the church crowd) and serves a menu of basic breakfasts, po-boys and yakamein through the day. King cakes, and queen cakes, are in the works for Carnival season. Doughnut breakfast sandwiches, made with eggs and bacon and cheese on glazed doughnuts, are a special.

With the PeeWee operation sharing the kitchen, the two brothers have expanded their catering capacity, and they are building a wider clientele at the shop.

For the Friday pop-ups, Scott is planning to make a custom pastry, lending his own specialty to the family effort.

Between those downtown pop-ups, they’ll be back prepping doughnuts in the early hours and cooking those crabcakes and lobster tails and stuffed crabs to order on Martin Luther King Boulevard, serving their regulars and surprising first-timers.

“When I cook for you, I’m giving you me,” Armstrong said. “When you taste my food, you’re tasting me.”

PeeWee CrabCakes on the Go & On Faith Donut Shop

2908 Martin Luther King Blvd., 504-358-7986

Hot donuts from 6-10 a.m. daily; breakfast and lunch menu daily

Pee Wee’s menu served 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.

Note: during downtown Friday pop-ups, the On Faith Donut Shop location will close at 2 p.m.

PeeWee CrabCakes on the Go pop-up

Fridays (beginning Nov. 16), 5 p.m.-midnight

CBD Social, 709 St. Charles Ave.

