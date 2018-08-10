In a part of New Orleans now teeming with new restaurant concepts, the latest addition is bringing something classic.

Couvant is centered on the traditional flavors of French cooking, in the approachable format of the brasserie.

The new restaurant is scheduled to open Tuesday (Aug. 14) at 317 Magazine St., after some trial runs.

It is part of a new hotel called the Eliza Jane, which opened this spring in a conjoined stretch of redeveloped historic buildings.

The restaurant will begin with dinner hours (daily, from 6 p.m.) and expand its schedule later in August for breakfast and lunch.

Couvant, from the French word for smolder, is out to rekindle a niche that has lately seen less attention in New Orleans. It's an upscale/casual restaurant with a modern design and a menu centered on flavors you’d find in France, rather than the more locally common French-Creole or French-Italian hybrids.

There's foie gras, steak tartare and escargot, and also a grand aioli, a platter of vegetables, shrimp and ham with aioli sauce.

Mussels are served three ways -- marinieres, a la Normande (with French cider) and Marseilles (with fennel). The steak frites has a choice of three different cuts of steak. There's roasted chicken, redfish a la Niçoise, and skate Grenobloise, finished with the classic sauce of brown butter, caper, parsley and lemon.

The bone-in veal chop is served for two; the potatoes come in four classic styles (frites, dauphines, puree and gratin dauphinois).

The kitchen is led by Brad McDonald, who comes to the job with an impressive background.

The chef is a native of Yazoo City, Mississippi who moved back to the South after running restaurants in London. There, he won high praise in the local press for his way with American flavors, first at the Lockhart and then at Shotgun BBQ.

Earlier in his career, he worked at some of the dining world's most acclaimed restaurants, including Per Se in New York and noma in Copenhagen.

His goal for Couvant, however, is to create a convivial space where the straightforward underpinnings of French brasserie cooking take center stage, not the chef.

“It’s about finding that delicate balance of presenting what we know from our travels and our work in a way that is not pretentious at all," McDonald said. "There can be a stigma to French food, but this is not pretentious. It’s steak, it’s mussels, it’s fries."

It’s also oysters. Couvant has a beautiful marble oyster bar just beyond the main bar. It serves conventional Louisiana oysters, though the options may expand to specialty Gulf oysters and other imports too.

McDonald said Couvant's opening menu will grow and also change with the seasons.

"Once we get into the fall, then we can start braising, start serving those grandmother dishes," he said.

Couvant occupies the ground floor of the new hotel's Magazine Street building complex, a portion of which had been the long time home of the Cuban restaurant Liborio (it closed in 2015). The restaurant has a long dining room, flanked by its bar and oyster bar. It opens to a patio for outdoor dining, equipped with a fireplace and connecting the hotel's larger courtyard of weathered brick and modern touches.

Couvant’s manager is Louis Wolf, a familiar face from his years managing the Uptown bistro Lilette. His wine list at Couvant naturally has a French focus, but also ranges broadly. Natural wines are one specialty.

Wolf's is also food and beverage director for the hotel, which includes the separate Press Room bar.

This bar's name is synced to the property's history. During the 19th century, these buildings were part of the city's "newspaper row" and had offices of the New Orleans Picayune, forerunner to the Times Picayune. The hotel is named for Eliza Nicholson Jane, a pioneering woman journalist who was once its publisher.

At another point in its history, the building was used as a storehouse by the makers of Peychaud‘s bitters, the famous cocktail staple.

The hotel is under the Hyatt flag, while the restaurant is managed independently by the Dallas-based hospitality company Makeready.

Couvant Bar & Brasserie

317 Magazine St., 504-882-1234

Opens Aug. 14 for dinner, lunch hours to come

