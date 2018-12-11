Go big or go home? Lately in the French Quarter I’ve been thinking precisely the opposite, and feeling right at home at a clutch of spots that run small to tiny.

Of course, close quarters bring limitations. Perhaps less obvious is the opportunities they open.

Start up is easier, and the costs and risks are lower. That means some interesting new ideas can take root. Because they can’t even try to appeal to everyone, they can become special for some.

Such finds are all across New Orleans. But I’m focusing here on the French Quarter, because the stakes are higher.

If the city’s historic core is to have vitality worthy of its heritage, it has to be relevant to New Orleanians, the people who will add chapters to its story. Places to eat and drink and convene are part of that story, and this neighborhood needs more that are small, quirky and owner-operated.

The French Quarter has long had its indispensable holes in the wall. Think Verti Marte and the deli at Matassa’s, bars like the Chart Room, places with little flash but high value for the locals. Bar Tonique, Green Goddess, Mena's Palace, Mona Lisa and Bennachin...you can probably add your own to the list.

Below, I’m calling out some newer additions that now fill the crannies of the Quarter with their flavor, style and character.

Manolito (508 Dumaine St.) - Possibly the best use of any 550 square feet of the French Quarter, Manolito is smaller than the wine cellars at some restaurants.

Between the six-seat bar and the loft of a dining room, it is a richly-detailed, highly-personal vignette of Cuban cocktail culture. Created by Nick Detrich, Chris Hannah and Konrad Kantor, it has quickly become a stop on the New Orleans drinks circuit.

“We believe the French Quarter is a neighborhood and want to be part of the neighborhood,” said Kantor. “There’s the foot traffic you get here, but it’s also being there for your regulars. We have customers who come just for certain bartenders.”

Indeed, the staff give blender drinks a good name (yes, even in New Orleans winter) by sticking to time-honored technique. And around the bar – or at a table an arms length from it – the interplay of hospitality and conviviality is palpable.

“This is a passion project of us,” said Hannah, the barman who earlier put Arnaud’s French 75 Bar back on the map. “It’s a very personal experience, and at this scale we can make it a personal experience for our guests.”

Somehow, somewhere behind the blenders a galley kitchen produces a short but surprisingly versatile menu of fresh and hearty island flavors, making this improbable nook a good call for dinner too.

Small Mart (1303 Decatur St.) - This tiny bodega has evolved, replacing its convenience store shelves with legit New York bagels and true street food, served quick and at good prices. The menu of mostly vegan dishes has a daily curry and crispy pakoras packed into crusty loaves or smothered in chutney. Coffee is always just a dollar, and there’s local kombucha on tap.

French Toast (1035 Decatur St.) - One of New Orleans’ best bets for breakfast, Toast recently expanded with this Decatur Street location (and, naturally, modified its name). French Toast is petite but meals here can make a big impression. Coconut cream-stuffed French toast with brûléed pineapple and lemon curd looks like it was plated by pastry chef and the hanger steak and eggs with aioli could’ve come from a bistro. The short diner counter and the curving wood booths make it feel homey and welcoming.

The Starlight (817 St. Louis St.) – This lounge and music venue opened just over the summer, but feels like it a natural in the Quarter. The space is simply a double parlor in an old Creole house, with a casually elegant vibe present between the woodwork, brick and chandeliers. That sets the stage for a unique intimate audience with an impressive roster of New Orleans musical talent, with jazz and singer songwriters the mainstays.

On a recent night Tom McDermott, a master of New Orleans piano, unfurled a happy hour solo set on the upright while an appreciative crowd sipped cocktails and soaked in this alluring new venue.

“We wanted to create a real listening room where people can experience the music, so it's not just an afterthought to another night out for drinks,” said Linda Novak, who opened the Starlight.

In the back, Avila Grill serves an evening-to-late night menu of Venezuelan dishes, like empanadas and arepa sandwiches.

Spitfire Coffee (627 St. Peter St.) – This demitasse of a coffee bar sits right off Jackson Square. At 250-square-feet, it’s the tiny yang to the sprawling, famous yin of Café du Monde just across the square. Proprietor Scott Burlington has to laugh when he fields requests from bands asking to book a gig at Spitfire, obviously sight-unseen.

“You could barely fit a drum kit in here,” he says.

But Spitfire functions as a much-needed amenity with quality coffee, just a few pastries from Scout bakery (like the caramelized canele) and the feel of a neighborhood daily stop.

“The locals are the glue that holds everything together,” Burlington said. “It’s the reputation you build with the people you see everyday.”

Arrow Café (628 N. Rampart St.) - Along a reviving North Rampart Street, Arrow Café is a reliably consistent spot for a quick espresso and a toast-your-own bagel (supplied by local baker Bagel Boy). But, crucially, you also never can tell just what you'll find here when you walk into its small, single room. Pop-ups from new bakeries, art shows running from the mini to the micro, even a recent community sock donation drive --this cafe feels like an ever-changing studio for different ideas from its community of regulars.

Nine Roses Café (620 Conti St.) - The kid sister to the Gretna classic Nine Roses in Gretna, this Vietnamese café has the noodle house staples and some interesting specials. It’s clutch for quick, inexpensive and at least potentially healthy food in the Quarter. So even if your night out ends with a greasy bar burger, now it might start with a bowl of restorative pho.

Longway Tavern (719 Toulouse St.) - Just a short way from Bourbon Street clamor, Longway Tavern shows an alternative, with an appreciation for the history and character of its neighborhood not just the drive to maximize a well-place dbar.

A refreshing new a modern bar and eatery built with the obvious appreciation for the history and character of its French Quarter surroundings. The courtyard gives it a substantial table count, but inside, at its heart, this is a small watering hole with no-nonsense approach to good drinks and food that’s worth the trip. After just a few months, its drawn a steady following.

Killer Poboys (219 Dauphine St., 811 Conti St.) – This pair of sandwich shops has been killing it for years now. The stand-alone “big Killer” on Dauphine Street is big only compared to the original, a walk-up window at the back of the Erin Rose bar.

The menus differ at each (on Dauphine, the chorizo and egg po-boy is one the best breakfast sandwiches going). What unites them is an approach that’s both creative and delicious, packing banh mi loaves with fat shrimp, sticky-glazed pork belly and falling-apart roast beef. Erin Rose itself is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall that’s your ace in the hole for French Quarter character.

