In the landscape of modern food halls and pop-ups, Roux Carre in Central City has stood apart as a food court with a mission. While its vendors served up diverse flavors, behind the scenes its goal was to level the playing field for minority- and women-owned businesses getting started in the city’s burgeoning food world.

Next week, however, Roux Carre will shut down, just about three years after this unique nonprofit-led food court debuted. Its last day will be Dec. 21.

Hermione Malone, executive director of the Good Work Network, which developed the Roux Carre, said the food court wasn’t making enough money to sustain itself.

“The thing that made it so unique, lowering the barrier of entry, also made it hard to keep it going,” Malone said.

Vendor leases, which contributed to the food court's bottom line, were kept below market rate. The food court also relied on beverage sales at the venue.

The Good Work Network is now looking for ways to recast the property for new purposes after the final day of Roux Carre that would also support the nonprofit’s overall mission.

Future uses may still revolved around food, since Roux Carre was designed with a shared commissary kitchen and food service areas in the vendor stands.

“That might mean, instead of restaurants, other types of food manufacturing businesses, because there are not many facilities for that available here,” said Malone.

Good Work Network, founded in 2001, is a business development group with a mission to make the New Orleans economy more inclusive for women and minorities. The food court was designed to give the mission a culinary lens, combining business coaching with an affordable venue for food businesses to build experience and customer bases.

Roux Carre takes the form of a colorful cluster of stands, built around a recessed courtyard dining area, which has also hosted events and festivals.

It debuted near the end of 2015, when the historic commercial stretch along Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard was drawing new interest, especially in the hospitality sector. For instance, the once-hailed restaurant Primitivo opened a block down the boulevard that same year but closed in 2017.

When it opened, Good Work Network reported that the project cost roughly $1.2 million, and that it was funded with a mix of federal grants, mortgages, private foundation funding and its own investments.

Part of the decision to close Roux Carre was to direct Good Work Network's resources back to its core programs, Malone said. The nonprofit has worked on start up and capacity-building with businesses from childcare centers to contractors. The food court itself was built by a one-time client, local firm Colmex Construction.

Roux Carre will hold a final holiday market with food and craft vendors on Dec. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. The food court will close for good at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Roux Carre

2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

