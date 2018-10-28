La Casita has closed its doors in downtown New Orleans, following a move, a big expansion and a subsequent revamp. This version of the Mexican restaurant with a sprawling patio and outdoor bar had opened at 845 Carondelet St. in December.

Proprietor John Michael Wade announced the decision to close Saturday. His related restaurant, La Casita Taqueria (8400 Oak St.) remains open across town.

“We would not have enjoyed years of success in the Warehouse District without the community, many of whom are now friends, and we recognize we would not have made it this far without the support of our valued guests and vendors,” Wade said in a release.

He said he is working with staff to "continue employment with us at our Oak Street location."

Wade originally opened La Casita in 2013 around the corner in a snug storefront on Julia Row, a stretch of historic townhouses. It was a tiny eatery with a small menu of tacos and margaritas that built a regular following, aided by a generous happy hour to lure the downtown after-work crowd.

Not long after this Julia Street spot closed in 2017, a different version of La Casita returned as a much larger and higher-aiming Mexican restaurant on Carondelet Street, originally called El Patio. In June, the business was recast as La Casita on the Patio, with a menu that zeroed back in on tacos and margaritas.

Meanwhile, La Casita’s original location at 634 Julia St. last year became a new Latin American-style restaurant called Ariaane. It was closed last week, with signs on the door and posts to social media explaining it was undergoing a "transitional phase" and that a new happy hour menu was on the way.

This part of downtown New Orleans is now a hive of new construction and redevelopment projects, which are turning one-time parking lots and garages into condo and apartment complexes.

The Carondelet Street address just vacated by La Casita was once called Indulge Island Grill, an odd hybrid of pool club/conference center/pirate-themed tavern (the pool has since been filled in). In between, it served as a private dining and events space managed by owners of the nearby Marcello's Wine Market and Cafe.

+10 New Orleans already has more restaurants than ever, so why do they keep opening? Around New Orleans, Dianne Sclafani’s last name is well known from the Italian restaurant her family ran for decades. Today, as a culinary bus…

+21 Taco trucks, a post-Katrina lifeline, have transformed New Orleans street food Like any proud cook, Iris Cardona gets a thrill when people tell her they like her food.

+3 St. Charles Ave. bar Blind Pelican goes dark amid accusations of drunken mismanagement The Blind Pelican, a 24-hour bar and eatery on St. Charles Avenue, abruptly shut down this month as its owners sparred in court over control o…