Note: Try This Dish is a periodic series on interesting dishes around the New Orleans area and the stories, restaurants and people around them.

There are many reasons why I miss Kim Son, the Vietnamese restaurant in Gretna that closed last spring after 30 years in business. One of them one was Kim Son’s way with "salt baked" seafood, and in particular the crabs.

At long last, however, I’ve found a dish to replace it. The “salt and pepper” crabs at TD Seafood Pho House are not precisely the same, but they flow from the same tradition and press some of the same buttons.

What you get is a platter of chopped blue crabs, roughly quartered in shell, caked with a peppery, savory crust to combine with the sweet crabmeat within. It’s a dish to share with good company (and many napkins) and one to devote a little time to enjoying.

Gia Tran opened TD Seafood Pho House in 2018 in the back of a Harvey strip mall that has alternated between Latin American and Vietnamese restaurants for years.

Here, he combines the standard pho joint (with excellent pho, as well) and a boiled seafood operation – with local crawfish, shrimp and crabs seasonally, and Dungeness and snowcrab legs brought in too.

It joins the small circuit for Viet-Cajun crawfish around New Orleans, ladling on the garlic butter sauce after the boil. There are a few other glimmers of fusion on the menu, like the alligator sausage banh mi, a special that has grown into a more or less regular menu item.

Still, it’s this salt and pepper crab dish that really gets me.

Kim Son’s salt baked seafood was a menu misnomer (these dishes weren’t baked, nor particularly salty). They were fried and well peppered. The technique is based on the Vietnamese rang muoi style, which sometimes appears on other menus as "salt toasted" or "salt and pepper" dishes.

The Kim Son version was covered with peppery onions in a pool of juice. The TD dish is not quite so slathered, but it is still a roll-up-your-sleeves proposition. The crabs are crusted with seasoned batter (not encased, more like edged with batter) and then stir-fried with egg, onions, jalapeno and sweet peppers and then topped with cilantro for a fresh, cool contrast.

This is a social dish that rewards the patience of peeling back the shells.

TD Seafood Pho House

1028 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, 504-302-1717

Sun.-Thu., 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri., Sat. 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

