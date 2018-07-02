I might as well make this clear up top: I usually feel better about New Orleans after I visit black-owned restaurants in this city.

That’s especially true for newer ones, those that aren’t the enshrined classics but are new ventures from black New Orleans chefs, hosts and food entrepreneurs. Lately I’ve been eating at some fascinating examples.

It should be exciting, or at least interesting, to visit any restaurant for the first time. You want to see what they can do. The reason I find new, black-owned New Orleans restaurants especially gratifying, however, is that it’s clear we need more of them.

New Orleans is a city that obsesses over its restaurants, that takes civic pride in flavor and that draws millions of people expressly to dig in. It's also a city that is majority African American. There should be more black perspectives, experiences and voices informing New Orleans dining.

There are matters of equity and social justice bound up in this. But then there's also plain old self interest at the table, a hungry curiosity for what a fuller picture of New Orleans can bring to the plate.

That’s why I was intrigued to see New Orleans Black Restaurant Week come along. The dining series unfolds July 1-8 with specials at a clutch of participating restaurants around town and a July 5 event of tasting stations and chef demos (see details below).

Warren Luckett created Black Restaurant Week a few years ago in Houston, and it has since expanded to other cities. It’s new in New Orleans this year, but it follows a similar model.

“It’s about pulling back the layers of the culinary scene and seeing how deep and diverse it really is,” Luckett told me in an interview.

The great thing about pulling back layers of the culinary scene is that the effort is often rewarded with really good food. That was certainly my experience from visiting a few names on the Black Restaurant Week list that were new to me.

The roster of participating restaurants is far from comprehensive. It's a dozen or so restaurants that pay a fee to take part and join a collective marketing campaign. Some of them are already well known. For instance, I’ve watch over the years as Neyow’s Creole Cafe (3332 Bienville St., 504-827-5474) grew from a hole-in-the-wall to a bursting-at-the-seams food draw for downhome flavors (and those chargilled oysters).

More recently, I’ve been digging into Morrow’s (2438 St. Claude Ave., 504-827-1519), a newcomer to the Marigny that blends Creole soul with a separate specialty in Korean flavors, all in a stylishly modern package.

Following the food truck-to-brick and mortar rise of We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp (1407 Canal St., 504-252-4927; 4500 Old Gentilly Road, 504-605-9959) and feeling the irresistible optimism of its founder, Greg Tillery, has been an uplifting sideline to the two shops' crowd-pleasing wing-and-fries combos.

And you just have to admire how the shoe box-sized Heard Dat Kitchen (2520 Felicity St., 504-510-4248), in a particularly hard-bitten corner of Central City, has drawn a following for its robust read on take-out tray gourmet (try the “seafood extravaganza” of blackened shrimp and fish with crawfish fries).

But then, exploring the Black Restaurant Week list brought me to Café Porche & Snobar (1625 Baronne St., 504-930-4249), home of a one-of-a-kind sandwich called the Flying Dutchman. Cafe Porche is a new, cute-as-pie eatery in Central City that serves breakfast and lunch, and later in the day opens it own street front sno-ball stand. For the Flying Dutchman, you get the kind of beef-and-shrimp filling normally found in a stuffed pepper, only here it's packed into a po-boy loaf and topped with fried shrimp, as if fat fried shrimp were just an everyday garnish.

Perusing the list led me to Beaucoup Eats (3911 Washington Ave., 504-267-1200) at the back of Aeren’s Supermarket in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood. It looks like an in-store deli just past the grocery racks but is a separate operation with a ready-to-serve hot lunch line, made-to-order dishes and a prepared meal service.

The Beaucoup Eats crawfish bread resembles a French bread pizza built on a po-boy loaf, capped with gooey cheese and crawfish. A pasta plate had distinct flavors of char from the grilled chicken, sweetness from lump shrimp, spice in the cream sauce and fresh bursts from multicolored tomatoes and spinach.

Then there’s Pra_LEES (3600 St. Bernard Ave., 504-478-6868), which shares a roof with the Stop Jockin sno-ball stand and barber and beauty shop. Praline cakes are a specialty, but it was the crab fried rice topped with a grilled lobster tail that got my attention. Pra_LEES is tiny, barely more than a walk-up take-out joint. But when you walk in expecting fried shrimp and walk out with grilled lobster tail instead, that's a big first impression.

Visiting each of these places scratched an itch for different, original food. It also felt like just scratching the surface of what's possible.

New Orleans Black Restaurant Week

July 1-8, held at participating restaurants, see details at nolabrw.com

Specials events include Nosh Culinary Showcase

and

Power of the Palate bartending competition

When: July 5, 6-10 p.m.

Where: New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 O.C. Haley Blvd.

Tickets start at $50; see details at nolabrw.com

