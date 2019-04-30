Jazz Fest is teeming with flavors - some from classic Louisiana tradition, some from more recent immigrant communities to call this place home, some that are unique to Jazz Fest.
Each year I give an ever-evolving list of top picks based on many years eating around the Fair Grounds, and this time I’m helping you cut up this pie of festival food by category.
Sleeper hits, flavorful finds
Some dishes rock the Jazz Fest food world like Acura stage headliners. Others are more like that delightful, lesser-known act that got the nod for the Lagniappe stage and turned into your own fest highlight.
Consider these when you want something a little different, or don’t want to wade into the soft shell crab po-boy line.
Creole’s Stuffed Bread (Food Area 2): Related to, but distinct from, the more familiar meat pies, these bready rolls completely encase their ground beef, pepperoni and cheese fillings. They even come in their own branded paper bags for easy cross-fest transport.
Indian Tacos (Louisiana Folklife Village): The traditional fry bread presented here by southeast Louisiana’s indigenous United Houma Nation is turned into a hearty, offbeat dish. The crunchy, golden-fried disc of dough is topped with seasoned beef, chunky salsa, cool lettuce and shredded cheese for a homey, filling serving.
Grilled Chicken Livers (Food Area 1): Edged with grill char and dressed out with pepper jelly, the muscularly mineral taste of chicken livers makes a strong impression. It won't float everyone's boat, but if you have a taste for bold flavors this dish is for you.
Oysters on the Half Shell (Grandstand): The grandstand is where you’ll find the Lagniappe stage and also an array of built-in creature comforts – actual restrooms, draft beer and this oyster bar. Downing a dozen in the shade with a view of the Lagniappe stage feels like club seating compared to the big stages and crowded main food areas.