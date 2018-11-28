The Bud’s Broiler burger is a picture of simple pleasure, with a charcoal-broiled patty topped with shredded cheese and dose of brown, smoky-flavored hickory sauce.

Behind the scenes, however, the burger joint has been entangled in a business dispute that is now unfolding in a pair of lawsuits between the owner of two Bud's Broiler franchise locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and the brand's parent company.

The matter pits Bud's Broiler franchisee Shannon Prince against Bud's Broiler Holdings, a company owned by Melvin Ziegler and Rebecca Ziegler, according to government documents. Prince operates the oldest location of Bud's Broiler, at 500 City Park Ave. in New Orleans, and the newest, at 4343 Nicholson Dr. in Baton Rouge, not far from Tiger Stadium.

On Oct. 24, Prince filed a lawsuit against Bud’s Broiler Holdings in state district court in Baton Rouge, alleging fraud and breach of contract and asking the court to rescind franchise contracts and award damages.

About a month later, on Nov. 21, Bud’s Broiler Holdings filed suit against Prince, accusing her of breach of contract for using burgers and sauce acquired from a source other than the parent company. The lawsuit seeks a restraining order to prevent Prince from using the Bud’s Broiler name, operating a competing business or using any trade secrets learned through the Bud’s Broiler franchising relationship.

Reached for comment, Prince declined to discuss the case. An attorney for Bud’s Broiler Holdings said he would not discuss the case.

At the City Park Avenue location, one sign of the dispute showed up recently on the restaurant's vintage, neon-trimmed sign when the “Bud’s” part was painted over.

That Bud's Broiler name goes back to 1952 and is known for old-school, no-nonsense burgers, an enduring forerunner to the fast food giants and more modern "better burger" concepts that would come. Through the years the brand has grown into a small chain, though the oldest location, near New Orleans City Park, has long been the most recognizable, with its triangular building jutting out at different angles and the charcoal grill perfuming the air.

Prince brought this City Park Avenue location back after Hurricane Katrina, opening it under a franchise agreement in 2009 when she went by the name Shannon Wright.

In her lawsuit, Prince said that in 2013 she entered a contract with Melvin Ziegler for him to manage the City Park eatery. That arrangement ended in May, the suit states.

By 2016, Ziegler had bought the franchise company Bud’s Broiler Holdings.

In her lawsuit, Prince claims that Bud’s Broiler Holdings brought her a new franchise agreement that year, which required the Prince to buy food and supplies through the franchise company and increased the marketing fees, royalties and share of revenue from gaming machines at the restaurant.

Her suit claims Zeigler later sold her on the prospects of developing a new Bud’s Broiler location on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge. This restaurant opened in June, but in her suit Prince alleges the franchise agreement here was based on “false representations and omissions.” As a result, the suit states, the Nicholson location “has been hemorrhaging money.”

Prince blames Zeigler for “mishandling the financial affairs” of the company, and cites unfair and deceptive business practices in its franchising agreements.

Among the complaints is a claim that the company violated Prince’s franchise territory agreements for the two restaurants by operating a concession stand at the Voodoo music festival in New Orleans City Park in 2016 and 2017 and opening a concession stand in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

In its own lawsuit, filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, Bud's Broiler Holdings accuses Prince of breach of contract, explaining that franchisees are required to buy food and supplies through Bud’s Broiler Holdings to ensure quality and consistency.

In particular, the company said the City Park franchise was selling burgers with meat purchased from other sources and has “attempted to duplicate” the brand’s hickory sauce. Court filings include photos purportedly showing boxes of food supplies from Sysco brands at the restaurant.

Through the years, Bud's Broiler opened and closed various locations. Last year, for instance, the Uptown outpost at 3151 Calhoun St. closed after four decades in business near Tulane and Loyola universities.

+9 Former home of Feelings Cafe in Marigny to become Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander The longtime home of Feelings Café in the Marigny will soon be home to a different restaurant from an ambitious chef now making his mark in Ne…

+4 Tales of the Cocktail will open its own bar, event space in downtown New Orleans Tales of the Cocktail was born at the bar, and the New Orleans-based organization has since held its events in drinking establishments around …

+14 Take a look inside New Orleans' new culinary school, see why famous chefs support it The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, a school aimed at forging new paths in the restaurant business, is about to start its ow…