Even the name sounds humble. Joe’s Café combines the 24/7 diner and donut shop and keeps things simple across the board.

The donuts are not re-imagined or chef-designed. The menu of breakfast and burgers and plates has some local influence but is mostly classic Americana.

But with little noise and less flair, Joe’s Café has managed to build its homegrown brand into a presence around Jefferson Parish.

On Monday (July 23) it opens its fifth location, this time in Terrytown (857 Terry Pkwy.). Joe’s Café has another spot slated to open this fall in Kenner (2201 Veterans Blvd.), and that will bring its footprint to a half-dozen locations.

Often, Joe’s Café has grown by taking over competitors in the donut game. The new Terrytown location was previously a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise, which shuttered after a few years in business. The planned Kenner location will take over a former Tastee Donuts.

Joe’s Café remains a family endeavor, run by husband and wife James and Stacey Armand and their sons Justin, Troy and Jonathan.

James Armand got his start in the donut business at age 14, frying donuts at a local chain (he was tight-lipped about which chain for competitive reasons, he said).

“I loved it, from that first time I did it,” he said.

A few years later he became a donut cutter and in 1988 he opened the first Joe’s Café on Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero. The name he picked set the pace.

"It's for the average Joe, so that's what I called it," Armand said.

But behind the simplest food there's always skill, and to Armand a lot comes down to the donut cutter, the one who turns out a consistent, handmade product to fill the case.

“It’s harder to get donut cutters now, it's a dying trade,” Armand said.

Still, two Joe’s Café employees were recognized this summer for their long careers by the Louisiana Restaurant Association. Ronald “Ronnie” Boutain, a donut cutter, and Joseph “Jo Jo" Harris, who had a hand in creating some of Joe's mainstay recipes, both picked up Restaurant Legends awards, though a program that honors restaurant workers with 20 or more years at the same establishment.

While donuts are the bread and butter for Joe’s Café, there’s also some New Orleans flavor in the roster of petit fours and beignets these kitchens turn out, and during Carnival season the shops do a big business in king cake.

Befitting the brand, the founder is low key about its growth.

“This business is simple," Armand offered as explanation. "It’s lots of hard work."

The Terrytown location opens July 23 with initial hours of 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will gradually expand to a 24/7 schedule.

Joe’s Café

3616 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie, 504-301-3400

5957 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, 504-328-1234

2691 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, 504-309-1547

1020 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, 504-827-1234

857 Terry Pkwy., Terrytown, 504-301-3400 (opens July 23)

2201 Veterans Blvd., Kenner (opening fall/winter 2018)