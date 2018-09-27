While the regular menu of French Creole classics at Galatoire’s rarely changes, the historic restaurant has been known through the years to stretch into different culinary territory for special events and private dinners.

The next example is aimed at the cutting edge, while also showing the chef’s roots.

Some elements in play: uni and white chocolate custard with smoked scallops, fermented shiitake hibiscus gel, peach orgeat porridge, a hay-smoked sponge cake with fennel pollen (see the full menu below).

These are all part of a wine dinner Galatoire’s will host next Wednesday, Oct. 3, with the old line Bordeaux winemaker Chateau D’Issan.

This kind of menu is a far cry from the oysters en brochette, trout meuniere and chicken Clemenceau for which the Galatoire’s kitchen is best known.

But this familiar territory for its executive chef, Phillip Lopez, who started at Galatoire’s earlier this month. He also leads Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak, the more modern Creole steakhouse attached to the historic restaurant (John Georges, owner of The Advocate, is an owner of both restaurants).

Lopez is known for the avant garde restaurants he developed in New Orleans. Root and Square Root are both now closed, but they set new standards for modern cuisine in this city, each in head-turning, sometimes provocative ways.

His appointment to the old line French Creole restaurant surprised many, though the chef and management at Galatoire's said they planned no major changes to the restaurant's traditional style. Special events, however, are more of an open table.

The menu for next week’s dinner has some not so subtle reference points to the style he worked there.

Galatoire’s sommelier Rene Sudduth has paired wines for the meal, and Augustin Lacaille, a representative of the Bordeaux wine maker, will be on hand for the dinner.

Details and tickets are here.

