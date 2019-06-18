Balise has served as a 21st century tavern for downtown New Orleans, a chef-led spot for nice cocktails and snacks after work, a burger or a more formal dinner of modern American flavors.

On Saturday, however, Balise will serve its last meal. The restaurant will close after dinner on June 22.

It was the second restaurant from chef Justin Devillier and Mia Freiberger-Devillier, the local couple who run the Uptown standout La Petite Grocery. In January, they opened Justine, a 200-seat brasserie in the French Quarter.

Devillier, who won the James Beard award for best chef in the South in 2016, has his first cookbook, “The New Orleans Kitchen,” set for publication in October.

When the lease came due for Balise this year, Freiberger-Devillier said, they couldn’t justify committing to another five-year hitch. They're now focused on keeping the standards high at La Petite Grocery and building Justine to its full potential.

“It was a really difficult decision. You want to follow your heart and do what your emotions tell you, but in the end your business sense has to prevail,” she said. “That’s what happened here.”

She said employees at Balise have been offered positions at La Petite Grocery and Justine.

“It was crucial for us to do it right and ensure the staff had offers,” she said.

Balise opened in 2015 at Carondelet and Girod streets in a part of downtown New Orleans where the pace of redevelopment was then just starting to shift gears. The South Market District, with its many restaurants, was still taking shape; the Ace Hotel and its related properties, which would share the block with Balise, was still a year away at that point.

Balise was known for a menu running from baked rigatoni and burgers to chicken liver mousse with biscuits, sculptural salads and raw oysters.

The restaurant took its name from La Balise (sometimes spelled La Balize), a colonial-era Louisiana settlement near the mouth of the Mississippi River. The building itself dates to the 1803 and Balise underscored this vintage across its small rooms. With a mix of seafaring imagery, gas lanterns and contemporary art, it stoked a Melville-goes-modern look.

What might replace Balise is anyone’s guess now. Prior to Balise the building was home to Ditcharo’s, a beer-and-a-shot kind of neighborhood bar with basic pub grub. It was a low key neighborhood watering hole that came to life around Saints games and other big downtown events.

Balise

640 Carondelet St., 504-459-4449

Note: final day of service is planned for June 22, 2019

