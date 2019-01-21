New Orleanians are constantly comparing king cakes this time of year. It’s the topic of conversation each time one materializes in the office break room, on the kitchen counter or at the parade party.
This weekend, however, brings an annual event with a different way to size up an entire field of king cakes, as well-known brands and up-and-coming contenders vie for king cake crowns.
The annual King Cake Festival, benefiting Ochsner Hospital for Children, transforms Champions Square into a king cake coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 27. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fest will assemble more than 20 vendors vying for awards and offering tasting-size slices to the public. The public votes in a range of competitive categories (“most unique,” “most likely to replace a meal,” etc.).
Admission is free, and tasting tickets are for sale ($10 for 10 tickets).
This year's contenders range from big supermarkets to neighborhood bakeries and across a wide geographic spread of the king cake realm. Names like Rouses, Winn Dixie and the Hyatt Regency's in-house bakery (Pain Frais) are up against the likes of Bywater Bakery, Cartozzo's, Caluda's and Balestra’s (the independent Belle Chasse Grocery) and visiting talent like Matherne's Market of Baton Rouge and Cannata's of Houma.
Picking winners means lots of sampling, but that's a challenge New Orleans king cake lovers are well prepared to undertake.
There’s a Game Zone for kids to work off some of that cake throughout the event, and you can start the day with some exercise at the festival’s Fun Run and Rep Run (with workout stations across its route). For registration and more event details, visit kingcakefestival.org.
Champions Square
Sunday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.