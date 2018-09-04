Early on Saints game day, Landon Lott unfurls a fleur-de-lis banner by the door to his Irish Channel house. It’s a signal to his neighbors that the party is on. Food preparation for that party, however, has been underway for days ahead of time.

“About a week out, we plan the menu; the day before, you’re marinating; then that morning, you start at the crack of dawn and you’re cooking outside all day,” said Lott, who runs the grill in the courtyard while his fiancée, Bridget Stanga, orchestrates the kitchen.

“It’s football, it’s food, it’s friends,” said Lott, a West Bank native who grew up as a Saints fan. “It just all comes together at this time of year.”

In Louisiana, sometimes culture is a better gauge of the seasons than the calendar.

That explains why, even with Labor Day behind us and with much of America putting away summertime pleasures like so many pool toys, people here are wheeling out their grills, filling up the propane tanks and wiping down their heirloom cast iron.

The kickoff to football season signals the start of the outdoor cooking season in Louisiana.

So what if the relative humidity remains as thick as barbecue sauce? The football faithful have been feeling premonitions of their favorite season for weeks through all the training camps and scrimmages. The anticipation has helped get them through August. They are ready to party, and many are ready to cook.

“This is an important time of year. People are back from vacations, the season is getting started again, it’s when you reconnect with everyone,” said Stanga, a native of France who naturalized to the Who Dat Nation soon after moving here.

“The food is right there in the middle of it,” she said. “That’s what makes football parties so welcoming.”

Homegrown tradition

With college football underway, the Saints home opener Sunday is the final herald that the Louisiana outdoor cooking season has arrived. That season ripples all across the supply chain leading to the backyards, patios, sidewalks and tailgates.

“You can feel the vibe; you can feel things changing as the season gets closer,” said Tim Acosta, director of marketing for Rouses, the regional grocery chain.

All across the company’s footprint, football brings a weekly run on grilling and barbecue staples, the Boston butts and briskets and sausages.

“In the summer, people here cook outside for Memorial Day or the Fourth of July, for the holidays," Acosta said. "But once football starts, every weekend is like a holiday.”

It does not hurt that many of the traditional dishes of Louisiana, the flavors homegrown football fans grew up eating, are at their best cooked outdoors. Stands and gas rings and huge round-belly black pots are deployed for jambalaya, sauce piquant, fried fish. Grills are racked with butter-spurting Gulf oysters alongside the all-American burgers and wieners and wings.

“It goes on and on; there’s so many different dishes and flavors that people want to cook outside here,” said Acosta.

Make no mistake, tending a hot grill or smoker or boiling pot in the early going of football season here is no picnic. But with each passing game day, the prospects for outdoor cooking rise with the falling temperature. At Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse, a traditional meat market in LaPlace famous for its thick, mahogany-dark andouille, operators have learned to watch weather forecasts to gauge weekend demand.

“If we see a cold front coming, we’ll start smoking a few hundred pounds more sausage,” said proprietor Jarred Zeringue. “As soon as it gets to 70 degrees, everyone starts making gumbo.”

Full contact flavor

For some football fans, pregame rituals extend to the act of forage and supply.

Rich Graham, proprietor of the Chris’ Specialty Foods outpost in Lakeview, sees it all the time. Customers turn up days before the game, already wearing team colors as they stock up on stuffed chickens and bacon-wrapped pork loins and other items from the cornucopia of the Cajun butcher shop.

“When it gets to be fall and football season, it’s like a religious experience with some of these folks, and when they shop, it’s serious business,” Graham said. “It gets to be like a local hardware store in here. People are working on projects.”

Football food means going to extremes. It means having the gang over, cutting loose, going for broke.

“Maybe they’re showing off a bit too,” said Graham. “They went over to a neighbor’s house last time and they had a spread, so now it’s a challenge to them.”

Sometimes the home team’s opponent can make a difference in what goes in the cooker. Whenever LSU plays the Arkansas Razorbacks, Graham said the requests roll in for whole hogs.

When it’s time to face the University of Florida, LSU fans might throw a gator on the grill. Graham said his New Orleans shop will sell a dozen or so whole gators before that game, small 10- or 15-pound creatures to curl around a grill top.

Investments and dividends

Billy Newton, proprietor of Tres Bon Cajun Meats in River Ridge, said it was “the specialty stuff” that really flies in football season because grill masters are often more interested in stoking good times than furnishing a full meal.

“It’s the stuffed duck breast wrapped in bacon, the rabbits stuffed with boudin,” he said. “That goes over really well for football; they’re looking for something different to surprise people.”

Football season can even spur major investments for the outdoor cooking aficionado.

At Abita Lumber, the north shore supplier of the revered, though costly Big Green Egg cookers, store manager Randy Stout knows kickoff will turn some browsers into buyers. They are not content to wait and hope that Santa will deliver one this year; Christmas falls too deep into the season, after all.

“We’re a unique group of people in Louisiana,” Stout said with steady understatement. “It’s almost a cult following for cooking here.”

Lott, for his part, is committed to the role he has adopted over the grill. He had a chance to buy season tickets this year but considered his and his fiancée's evolving football party tradition and declined.

“When people get together for a Saints game, you’re cooking, you’re spending time together, you form bonds," he said. "You're going to spend money going to games, and I’d rather spend it on pork loins and chickens and cook here for my friends."

