justinelob

Lobster tartine is dotted with caviar at Justine, a brasserie for the French Quarter.

 Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty

Each year, our Essential 100 dining guides takes the measure of New Orleans restaurants, showcasing the homegrown flavors, new influences, rejuvenation and continuity that makes dining out in this city so fulfilling.

I don’t include restaurants in the Essential 100 that opened in just the last few months (my rough cut off is three) since of course even the best-run operations need time to reveal what they are, or what their customers dictate they will be.

But the latest additions to the dining scene are always of interest and often exciting. Here are five that are on my radar and should be on yours.

You can find the complete Essential 100 here.

Five New Orleans restaurants too new to make our list, but should be on yours

justinedr

Justine is a French brasserie for the French Quarter mixing classic and contemporary across its rooms and menu.

Justine

225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533

Why: Chef Justin Devillier's stylish and very hot French brasserie for the French Quarter

costeraint

Costera, a Spanish-inspired restaurant in Uptown New Orleans, has a large bar and lounge area connected to the dining room.

Costera

4938 Prytania St., (504) 302-2332

Why: A contemporary lens on Spanish cuisine in the heart of Uptown

Paella comes to Prytania Street at new Spanish-inspired restaurant Costera

NO.jewel.epl.032019.cg_9.JPG

Jewel of the South is a modern tavern tucked into an old Creole home on St. Louis Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St., (504) 265-8816

Why: Classic cocktails, creative food and the modern style the French Quarter needs

Jewel of the South resurrects a historic cocktail for the modern French Quarter

NO.sofia.adv.01226.jpg

Executive chef Talia Diele spins pizza dough at Sofia, a new Italian-inspired eatery in the Warehouse District.

Sofia

516 Julia St. (504) 322-3216

Why: A fresh take on upscale/casual Italian for the Warehouse District 

Sofia, fruit of new restaurant partnership, brings its take on Italian flavor downtown

dianmix

Bao filled with crab and crawfish, jian bing crepes and salt and pepper squid are on the menu at Dian Xin, a Chinese restaurant int he French Quarter.

Dian Xin

1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828

Why: Traditional dim sum and Hong Kong style cooking for memorable, anytime outings

The ultimate New Orleans restaurant list: The best happy hours, cheap eats, hidden gems, more

Where's the best happy hour in New Orleans? Try these 12 restaurants from our 2019 Dining Guide
Where's the best happy hour in New Orleans? Try these 12 restaurants from our 2019 Dining Guide
New Orleans Dining Guide 2019: The 4 best restaurants for cheap, great food in New Orleans
New Orleans Dining Guide 2019: The 4 best restaurants for cheap, great food in New Orleans
Find great New Orleans brunch without the lines at these 5 spots from our 2019 Dining Guide
Find great New Orleans brunch without the lines at these 5 spots from our 2019 Dining Guide
New Orleans Dining Guide 2019: 4 hidden gems in New Orleans' restaurant scene you have to try
New Orleans Dining Guide 2019: 4 hidden gems in New Orleans' restaurant scene you have to try
Out late in New Orleans? Grab a midnight snack at these 4 restaurants from our 2019 Dining Guide
Out late in New Orleans? Grab a midnight snack at these 4 restaurants from our 2019 Dining Guide

Follow Ian McNulty on Twitter, @IanMcNultyNOLA.

View comments