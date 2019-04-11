Each year, our Essential 100 dining guides takes the measure of New Orleans restaurants, showcasing the homegrown flavors, new influences, rejuvenation and continuity that makes dining out in this city so fulfilling.

I don’t include restaurants in the Essential 100 that opened in just the last few months (my rough cut off is three) since of course even the best-run operations need time to reveal what they are, or what their customers dictate they will be.

But the latest additions to the dining scene are always of interest and often exciting. Here are five that are on my radar and should be on yours.

You can find the complete Essential 100 here.

Five New Orleans restaurants too new to make our list, but should be on yours

225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533

Why: Chef Justin Devillier's stylish and very hot French brasserie for the French Quarter

+13 With steak, DJs, a dash of neon, Justine puts a new kind of French in the French Quarter The new French brasserie Justine is an enveloping environment, with its mix of sultry curves and smooth contours, its zinc bar and pink tile k…

4938 Prytania St., (504) 302-2332

Why: A contemporary lens on Spanish cuisine in the heart of Uptown

1026 St. Louis St., (504) 265-8816

Why: Classic cocktails, creative food and the modern style the French Quarter needs

516 Julia St. (504) 322-3216

Why: A fresh take on upscale/casual Italian for the Warehouse District

1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828

Why: Traditional dim sum and Hong Kong style cooking for memorable, anytime outings