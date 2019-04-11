Each year, our Essential 100 dining guides takes the measure of New Orleans restaurants, showcasing the homegrown flavors, new influences, rejuvenation and continuity that makes dining out in this city so fulfilling.
New Orleans restaurants will always get people talking, and the topic is a pretty sure way to get people arguing too.
I don’t include restaurants in the Essential 100 that opened in just the last few months (my rough cut off is three) since of course even the best-run operations need time to reveal what they are, or what their customers dictate they will be.
But the latest additions to the dining scene are always of interest and often exciting. Here are five that are on my radar and should be on yours.
You can find the complete Essential 100 here.
The character of New Orleans comes through in its restaurants. This dining guide pulls together a story of that character and puts 100 recomme…
This is not your standard Top 10 restaurant list.
Five New Orleans restaurants too new to make our list, but should be on yours
Justine
225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533
Why: Chef Justin Devillier's stylish and very hot French brasserie for the French Quarter
The new French brasserie Justine is an enveloping environment, with its mix of sultry curves and smooth contours, its zinc bar and pink tile k…
Costera
4938 Prytania St., (504) 302-2332
Why: A contemporary lens on Spanish cuisine in the heart of Uptown
Jewel of the South
1026 St. Louis St., (504) 265-8816
Why: Classic cocktails, creative food and the modern style the French Quarter needs
Sofia
Why: A fresh take on upscale/casual Italian for the Warehouse District
Dian Xin
1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828
Why: Traditional dim sum and Hong Kong style cooking for memorable, anytime outings
Whenever you feel the need for some new flavors in your life, a drive down Williams Boulevard in Kenner usually does the trick. The strip mall…