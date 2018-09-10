Football is back. School is well underway (until it gets called off again for weather). Fall is so close you can almost see it.

But of course, you can’t feel it, not yet.

September is still deepest summer in New Orleans, and for the hospitality business, that means it’s still slow.

The upside, for locals and those weather-resistant visitors who are in town, is more dining deals at New Orleans restaurants. While Coolinary in August is the longest and most comprehensive, other programs and special offers roll on.

Restaurant Week runs Sept. 10-16 this year, and a record 116 restaurants are on board. The format is the same as Coolinary in August, with participating restaurants serving three-course dinner menus for $39 or less, two-course lunch for $20 and/or less or three-course brunch for $39 or less.

Coolinary and Restaurant Week are separate promotions, but many of the same restaurants participate. Increasingly, some have taken to extending the prix fixe deals straight through the end of September, essentially creating their own two-month summer special.

Some examples: the French bistro Café Degas, the creative Southern eatery Boucherie, the townhouse-turned-modern-Louisiana restaurant Cavan (with a special wine pairing option, three glasses for an additional $15) and the low-key, Uptown T-bone temple, Charlie’s Steak House.

Sometimes these extended September deals go by different names.

For instance, Brown Butter in Mid-City is calling its new September deal Moo-linary (“moo” as in cow; the Southern style menu has a lot of meat).

That follows in a custom set a few years back at Brigtsen’s Restaurant, the contemporary Louisiana classic in the Riverbend. Here, the September prix fixe dinner is dubbed Schoolinary, a reference to the back-to-school time that leaves some local patrons feeling a bit wrung out.

This is indeed the bottom of the New Orleans year, but it’s also when the city feels most like our own. By the time the Saints hit their bye week, the busy time will be here. The city will again fill with visitors, and dining rooms will fill, too. Right now, when New Orleans restaurants need New Orleanians most, these special deals help set the table.

Restaurant Week New Orleans At 116 restaurant, through Sept. 16, 2018 See menus and details at restaurantweekneworleans.com.

